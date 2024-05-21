  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 May 21 12:04

    Headway Methanol Fuel Supply System supports the successful FAT of China's first methanol dual-fuel low-speed engine

    On May 18, the " FAT Ceremony of China's first Methanol Dual-Fuel Low-Speed Engine Made by Dalian Marine Diesel Co., Ltd. (DMD) under CSSC Power Group" was successfully held in Dalian, according to the company's release. It is reported that the 6G50ME-C9.6-LGIM+EGRBP main engine, as the first methanol dual-fuel main engine made in China, recently completed dual-fuel mode supply and dynamic operation on the methanol dual-fuel test platform at DMD. Headway Technology Group (Qingdao) Co., Ltd. provided the methanol fuel supply system (LFSS) for this platform, ensuring the successful breakthrough of multiple critical points, with the system operating well, laying a solid foundation for the FAT of the main engine.

    The methanol dual-fuel test platform of DMD is equipped with a one-stop solution provided by Headway Technology Group, which includes key modules such as the methanol fuel supply module, auxiliary heat exchange system, nitrogen system, and control and security system. This solution and its auxiliary modules were independently developed and produced by Headway, covering current mainstream models such as 9G95ME-LGIM, 7G80ME-LGIM, 7S60ME-LGIM, and 6G50ME-LGIM. It is the first successful application of a domestically-made methanol fuel supply system solution.

    The successful FAT of the project represents that Headway Oceanguard methanol fuel supply system has passed the online operation test of mainstream low-speed engines, and the performance and safety of each module can meet the requirements of large ship dual-fuel main engines. During the project implementation, with the help of a complete production management process and professional technical means such as dynamic simulation and virtual commissioning, Headway completed a series of key tasks such as equipment delivery, installation, and commissioning ahead of schedule. During this period, Headway tailored the main engine simulation unit according to the project operation parameters, conducted early simulation testing, and optimized the response status of the methanol fuel supply system to changes in main engine operating conditions. Professional technical strength and efficient project implementation have also earned Headway high recognition from its partners.

    The successful FAT of China's first methanol dual-fuel low-speed engine marks an important milestone in China's marine power equipment sector and signifies a solid step forward for Headway in the field of low-carbon shipping solutions. In the future, Headway will further deepen its win-win cooperation with DMD and global partners in the field of alternative marine fuels, providing reliable, stable, and efficient alternative energy power options for global ships, contributing to the decarbonization, emission reduction, and sustainable development of the global shipping industry.

Другие новости по темам: engine, metanol  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 May 21

18:02 MOL holds completion ceremony for newly completed operation and maintenance training facility for offshore wind power generation in Kitakyushu
17:37 SAFEEN Group trials first electric tug in Middle East for Marine Services fleet
17:13 First vessel in new fleet of next generation Parramatta River ferries enters service
16:59 Port Houston container volumes up 5% to 324,177 TEUs in April 2024
16:25 The first prototype trials of the Blue Visby solution demonstrate significant savings of CO2 emissions
15:40 New Times Shipbuilding launches LNG dual-fuel bulker for Eastern Pacific Shipping
15:24 New container service to connect the Chinese port of Qingdao with Mexico
14:52 Astrakhan SRZ launches the Project 22870 Rescue Tug Mikhail Chekov
14:47 TFG Marine’s dual-fuel bunker vessel wraps up first refueling in Singapore
14:12 New Zealand’s Kotahi and Maersk sign a second long term freight agreement to December 2034
13:24 TotalEnergies launches the Kaminho deepwater project in Angola
12:04 Headway Methanol Fuel Supply System supports the successful FAT of China's first methanol dual-fuel low-speed engine
11:17 Alfa Laval receives over 100 orders for its low-flashpoint fuel supply system FCM Methanol
10:45 Port of Los Angeles container volume increases 12% to 770,337 TEU in April 2024

2024 May 20

18:00 ADNOC secures equity position and LNG offtake agreement in NextDecades Rio Grande LNG Project
17:31 EDGE Group and Fincantieri formalise MAESTRAL shipbuilding JV and announce 400 mln euro order for 10 naval vessels
17:02 Genevos awarded European Commission funding for hydrogen fishing vessel demonstrator in ‘H2-SEAS’ consortium
16:43 MAI to invest in ship investment fund managed by Navigare Capital Partners
16:29 Three year collaboration between EMEC and FloWave offers wave and tidal energy developers ‘try-before-you-buy’ site simulation capability
15:58 IndustriAll Europe and SEA Europe agree on joint priorities ahead of the 2024 EU elections
14:51 Fincantieri shipyard launches Logistic Support Ship ‘Atlante’ for the Italian Navy's fleet
13:24 MOL Cruises announces the six inaugural cruises of MITSUI OCEAN FUJI
12:21 Deltamarin designs CO2 carrier of Ecolog
11:50 Tsakos Energy Navigation plans to invest $2 billion to create a 100% green fleet by 2030
11:23 Horizon Tankers order six newbuilds in China
10:55 Turkish-owned cargo ship sinks off Romania
10:15 Serica Energy receives final approval from the NSTA to develop the 100% owned and operated Belinda field

2024 May 19

15:43 RWE, Masdar award geophysical surveys contract for DBS West offshore wind farm
14:27 Intesa Sanpaolo and Fincantieri for the energy transition of maritime and air transport
14:03 MSC Cruises to expand at Port Canaveral with the arrival of the MSC Grandiosa
13:56 Noatum launches maritime services in Türkiye
12:44 New Pipeline Transition Alliance to focus on re-purposing natural gas infrastructure to hydrogen service
11:29 Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd. shipyard launches dual-fuel offshore installation vessel for Van Oord
11:23 Major Scottish export terminal invests £750,000 to boost refrigerated cargo capabilities
10:12 Jan De Nul orders new XL cable-laying vessel

2024 May 18

15:24 SNAM's Q1 total revenues declined 1.9% to 895 million euros
14:17 KOTUG Int'l successfully pilots Tug Drone technology
12:04 Austal USA names Mark Santamaria as CFO
11:36 Silver Ships delivers four of seven coastal fast response boats
09:51 CMA CGM posts revenue of 11.8 billion for Q1 2024

2024 May 17

18:10 Bunker fuel sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah drop on a monthly basis in April 2024
17:52 Lloyd’s Register and Shandong Marine Group sign MoU
16:43 China reveals cooperation methods to protect and restore the Yangtze River
16:03 APM Terminals Barcelona holds the commissioning of 17 Konecranes NSC 644 EHY hybrid straddle carriers
15:13 Marine fuel demand in Panama declined in April 2024
14:43 MITSUI E&S and PACECO commence commercial operations of world's first hydrogen fuel cell zero emission RTG crane at Port of Los Angeles
14:23 ILWU Canada agrees to delay serving 72-hour strike notice on employer DP World Canada
13:31 Barge hits a bridge in Texas, damaging the structure and causing an oil spill
13:10 Container shipping costs on EU-S. Korea route surge over 30 pct amid Red Sea crisis
12:43 DP World invests €130m in Romania
12:21 Astrakhan hosts Russia-Iran talks on shipping cooperation on International North-South corridor
11:41 Seatrium awarded repeat FPSO integration contract from SBM Offshore
11:04 Bureau Veritas report highlights the potential of carbon capture technologies and the development of carbon value chains for shipping
10:41 Electramar christened in Helsinki
10:07 IMO Secretary-General spotlights seafarer safety amidst ongoing Red Sea attacks and resurging piracy
09:58 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 20, 2024

2024 May 16

18:11 Kongsberg and Torghatten to develop self-driving ferry service linking Trondheim and the Fosen peninsula
17:42 “K” Line сonducts first trial use of B100 biofuel for carbon-free operations on car carrier
16:35 Deltamarin and ECOLOG unveil LP LCO2 carrier design
15:40 Seadrill enters agreement to sell its Qatar jack-up fleet
15:24 Scan Global Logistics and Hapag-Lloyd enter into major biofuel agreement in a new Green Collaboration
14:48 Edison Chouest feeder fleet for U.S. offshore wind market to be built to ABS Class
14:03 The Australian Government announces a funding package of $7.1 billion for budgeted programs to be administered by ARENA
13:54 The share of the idle container vessel fleet was 0.9% in April - Sea-Intelligence
13:25 The European Commission grants PCI status to CO2 value chain project developed by MOL with partners
12:14 HHLA's revenue decreased by 0.3 percent to € 363.6 millions in Q1 2024
11:42 MOL and TotalEnergies sign time charter contracts for 2 newbuilding LPG-fueled LPG carriers
10:40 Kalmar and Uniport Livorno agree on new terminal tractor order to enhance reliability, safety and service quality at Italian terminal
10:04 AMSA collaborates on a trial providing more recycling options for visiting foreign ships
09:59 SunGas Renewables and C2X announce strategic partnership