2024 May 21 12:04

Headway Methanol Fuel Supply System supports the successful FAT of China's first methanol dual-fuel low-speed engine

On May 18, the " FAT Ceremony of China's first Methanol Dual-Fuel Low-Speed Engine Made by Dalian Marine Diesel Co., Ltd. (DMD) under CSSC Power Group" was successfully held in Dalian, according to the company's release. It is reported that the 6G50ME-C9.6-LGIM+EGRBP main engine, as the first methanol dual-fuel main engine made in China, recently completed dual-fuel mode supply and dynamic operation on the methanol dual-fuel test platform at DMD. Headway Technology Group (Qingdao) Co., Ltd. provided the methanol fuel supply system (LFSS) for this platform, ensuring the successful breakthrough of multiple critical points, with the system operating well, laying a solid foundation for the FAT of the main engine.



The methanol dual-fuel test platform of DMD is equipped with a one-stop solution provided by Headway Technology Group, which includes key modules such as the methanol fuel supply module, auxiliary heat exchange system, nitrogen system, and control and security system. This solution and its auxiliary modules were independently developed and produced by Headway, covering current mainstream models such as 9G95ME-LGIM, 7G80ME-LGIM, 7S60ME-LGIM, and 6G50ME-LGIM. It is the first successful application of a domestically-made methanol fuel supply system solution.

The successful FAT of the project represents that Headway Oceanguard methanol fuel supply system has passed the online operation test of mainstream low-speed engines, and the performance and safety of each module can meet the requirements of large ship dual-fuel main engines. During the project implementation, with the help of a complete production management process and professional technical means such as dynamic simulation and virtual commissioning, Headway completed a series of key tasks such as equipment delivery, installation, and commissioning ahead of schedule. During this period, Headway tailored the main engine simulation unit according to the project operation parameters, conducted early simulation testing, and optimized the response status of the methanol fuel supply system to changes in main engine operating conditions. Professional technical strength and efficient project implementation have also earned Headway high recognition from its partners.



The successful FAT of China's first methanol dual-fuel low-speed engine marks an important milestone in China's marine power equipment sector and signifies a solid step forward for Headway in the field of low-carbon shipping solutions. In the future, Headway will further deepen its win-win cooperation with DMD and global partners in the field of alternative marine fuels, providing reliable, stable, and efficient alternative energy power options for global ships, contributing to the decarbonization, emission reduction, and sustainable development of the global shipping industry.