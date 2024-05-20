2024 May 20 12:21

Deltamarin designs CO2 carrier of Ecolog

Deltamarin Group, part of China Merchants, has designed a purpose-built CO2 carrier to transport captured CO2 intra-Europe for storage for Ecolog, according to Seatrade Maritime.



The two companies have collaborated on LCO2 carrier design for the purpose of tendering at shipyards worldwide.

Greece-based Ecolog is using the model of the gas sector to develop its business model and operate a service platform in the carbon capture, utilisation, and supply chain. The company is building aims at liquefying, transporting, and storage of up 50 million tonnes of CO2 annually worldwide.



The vessel concept is for short-range transportation.

Deltamarin says in developing the vessel it worked to optimise the LCO2 aspects, explaining that there are different configurations of cargo containment and handling available to address the wide variety of CO2 compositions.



Although there are no details on the size of the vessel, Deltamarin said it is designed to be a versatile and efficient carrier, using a low-pressure cargo system and shallow draught for easy access to facilities. The vessel will have dual-fuel LNG engines along with wind-assisted propulsion and capabilities to use shore power.

No timeline was proposed for construction and entry into service.

EclLog, a sister company of Peter Livanos-controlled GasLog and DryLog.