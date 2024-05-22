Vympel unveils two concepts of a universal dry bulk / container carrier of Project 00111 Belomorets
Vympel Design Bureau presented two variants of the concept design
The length of the future ship is 120 m, breadth – 13.4 m. The vessels have a bow superstructure and deckhouse, increasing container capacity to 244 TEUs. Both project options feature one 78.7m-long cargo.
The first, Project 00111A design features for a single-shaft propulsion with a triple-bladed rudder, a well-proven solution in previous projects. The use of a single-shaft propulsion, coupled with a completeness coefficient of 0.88, allows the use of domestic engines with rated power of 1200 to 1600 kW, as well as reducing fuel and operating costs, and the cost of building a vessel. The vessel maximum speed reaches 11 knots. DWT is 2800/5050 tonnes with river/sea drafts of 3.6/5 m, respectively.
The second, Project 00111B is a version with an increased DWT coefficient of 0.93, a two-shaft propulsion solution and deadweight of 3250/5500 tonnes with river/sea drafts of 3.6/5 m, respectively. Speed is up to 10 knots.
The vessels are intended for container shipping, reefer ones, as well as general cargo, oversize, heavy cargo, grain and other bulk commodities, timber and lumber, metal in bundles and rolls, and dangerous goods. The vessels will also transport cargo via the White Sea-Baltic Canal.