2024 May 20 18:00

ADNOC secures equity position and LNG offtake agreement in NextDecades Rio Grande LNG Project

ADNOC announced today the acquisition of a 11.7% stake in Phase 1 (Trains 1-3) of NextDecade Corporation’s (NextDecade) Rio Grande LNG (RGLNG), a leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project located in Texas, United States (US), which is expected to produce a less carbon-intensive LNG. Additionally, ADNOC and NextDecade announced that they have entered into a 20-year LNG offtake agreement from RGLNG Train 4, according to the company's release.

The Phase 1 RGLNG equity stake has been acquired through an investment vehicle of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), one of the world’s premier infrastructure investors. ADNOC acquired a portion of GIP’s existing equity interest in Phase 1 while NextDecade retains its previously announced expected economic interest in Phase 1 as well as its interests in the Train 4 and Train 5 expansion capacity.

The Phase 1 acquisition marks ADNOC’s first strategic investment in the US as it continues to deliver on its international growth strategy and complements its efforts to expand its lower-carbon LNG portfolio to meet growing gas demand.

The 20-year LNG offtake agreement between ADNOC and NextDecade is for 1.9 million tons per annum (mtpa) from RGLNG Train 4, on a free on board (FOB) basis at a price indexed to Henry Hub, subject to a Final Investment Decision (FID).



Rio Grande LNG, situated on a 984-acre site near Brownsville, Texas, is the first US LNG project offering expected emissions reduction of more than 90% through its innovative proposed carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, which is expected to capture and permanently store more than 5 million metric tons per annum of carbon dioxide (CO2) – equivalent to removing 1 million vehicles from the road annually.

ADNOC’s acquisition of an equity stake in Phase 1 (Trains 1-3) of Rio Grande LNG also secures the option from GIP for equity participation in the future Trains 4 and 5 of the project.

NextDecade is currently targeting FID on Train 4 at the Rio Grande LNG Facility in the second half of 2024, subject to, among other things, finalizing and entering into an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract, entering into appropriate commercial arrangements, and obtaining adequate financing to construct Train 4 and related infrastructure.