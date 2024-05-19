2024 May 19 12:44

New Pipeline Transition Alliance to focus on re-purposing natural gas infrastructure to hydrogen service

DORIS will undertake the engineering of the pipeline and associated hydrogen production and conditioning systems



French engineering, advisory, and project management services company DORIS and Australian companies ROSEN and SPIECAPAG have formed a partnership dedicated to re-purposing natural gas infrastructure to hydrogen service, the Pipeline Transition Alliance, Offshore Energy reported.



As explained, the alliance will provide dependable support to pipeline infrastructure owners across all project phases. Each partner will provide the skill sets and expertise to cover the entire scope.



Under the partnership, ROSEN is responsible for pipeline inspection, assessment, and integrity management services, including technologies that will allow for rapid early-stage assessment and estimation.



For its part, DORIS will undertake the engineering of the pipeline and associated hydrogen production and conditioning systems.



Finally, SPIECAPAG will provide engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the delivery of repurposed pipeline infrastructure along with new facilities as required to meet customer’s specifications and future demands.