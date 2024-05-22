2024 May 22 12:16

Copenhagen Port of Malmo and Green2x enter into a partnership to design and operate a biofuel production plant

Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMP) and Green2x have entered into a partnership with the focus on the design, establishment, and operation of one of the world’s largest biofuel plants to date at CMP’s terminals in the port of Malmö, according to the company's release.

The aim of the partnership is to ensure a renewable energy supply, local growth and sustainable maritime transport in the future.

Green2x is an ambitious and innovative player in the large-scale production of biomethane and green fuels. Green2x’s technology extracts green energy from the straw that remains after harvesting, which enables the production of green energy on a whole new scale, because the straw contains a lot of energy, and this technology enables more than 95 per cent of it to be recovered.



The next step in the partnership is a pilot study period, in which the project is planned in detail and when relevant permits are obtained. Establishment will then begin, and the facility is expected to be completed by 2030. Green2x has recently obtained a permit for the establishment of its first plant in Vordingborg, Denmark, with the start of production scheduled for 2027.