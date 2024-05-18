2024 May 18 14:17

KOTUG Int'l successfully pilots Tug Drone technology

This innovation ensures safer and more controlled operations, significantly reducing the risk of accidents



KOTUG International says that in collaboration with SKEYE, it has successfully executed a pilot for its revolutionary Tug Drone. The line transfer was conducted over 400 meters (about 1312.34 ft), from a tug to the helideck of Heerema’s Thialf crane vessel and vice versa.



This demonstration marks a decisive step for KOTUG to actively integrate drone capabilities in daily tug operations, for the delivery of a messenger line to a predetermined location. Traditionally, tugboat crews position themselves in front of and close to the assisted vessel to grab the heaving line by hand, placing them in the danger zone near the (flared) bow of the vessel. This method poses significant risks, including potential injuries to the deck crew and damage to both the tug and the assisted vessel.



With this innovative technology, the Tug Drone delivers the messenger line directly to the assisted ship, allowing the tug to sail safely alongside rather than in front of the vessel. This innovation ensures safer and more controlled operations, significantly reducing the risk of accidents.



In Q3 2024, KOTUG and SKEYE will embark on our first Tug Drone project in Guyana.