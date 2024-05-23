2024 May 23 11:40

Wartsila to convert two Scandlines ferries to plug-in hybrid operation

Technology group Wärtsilä will supply the electrical systems needed to convert two Scandlines ferries to a plug-in hybrid solution, according to the company's release. The ferries operate on the Puttgarden, Germany – Rödby, Denmark route, and the conversion represents a key element in Scandlines’ target to achieve emission-free operations on the route by 2030. The company’s overall vision is to realise zero emissions on all operations by 2040. The order with Wärtsilä will be booked in Q2 2024.

The project involves replacing an engine and existing systems with a new shore-charged electrical system, including a large energy storage system. This will allow electricity to contribute approximately 80 percent of the energy needed for each crossing.

Wärtsilä will engineer and deliver the hybrid converters, the energy storage system (ESS) and the energy management system (EMS), as well as the switchgears, transformers, the onboard port charger, and replacement components in the existing switchboard equipment. In addition, Wärtsilä will supervise the installations, carry out the commissioning, and provide preventive maintenance support services. The equipment is scheduled for delivery in summer 2025.



The two Scandlines Ro-Ro ferries selected for conversion to plug-in hybrid operation are the 142 metres-long ‘Deutschland’ and ‘Schleswig-Holstein’.



Wärtsilä Marine is a global pioneer in power, propulsion and lifecycle solutions for the marine market.

Scandlines operates two ferry routes with high capacity and frequency. Six of ferries are hybrid ferries, and two are furthermore fitted with an innovative rotor sail – and that contributes to making our ferries greener.



With 39,000 departures on seven ferries, Scandlines in 2022 transported close to 6.1 million passengers, 1.6 million cars and over 750,000 freight units on the routes Puttgarden-Rødby and Rostock-Gedser.