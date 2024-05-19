2024 May 19 11:23

Major Scottish export terminal invests £750,000 to boost refrigerated cargo capabilities

The substantial increase in reefer points solidifies the port’s position as a leading hub for refrigerated and frozen cargo on the west coast



The Port of Greenock has expanded its reefer point infrastructure from 32 to 220, significantly enhancing its refrigerated cargo storage and distribution capacity. Scottish exporters of perishable goods are set to benefit from a £750,000 investment into reefer point infrastructure at the Port of Greenock, which marks a significant upgrade to the country’s refrigerated cargo capabilities, Peelports Group said.



The substantial increase in reefer points, from 32 to 220, solidifies the port’s position as a leading hub for refrigerated and frozen cargo on the west coast. It will significantly increase ease of access to global markets for food and drink manufacturers, with commodities like seed potatoes, meats, fish, fruit and vegetables and dairy products directly benefiting from the upgrades.



The expansion also brings huge benefits to pharmaceuticals manufacturers, the agriculture industry and other enterprises dealing with temperature-sensitive goods.



The investment has facilitated various upgrades, including the addition of a new substation to the port's network, the construction of new purpose-built reefer gantries, and the upgrade of existing reefer facilities.



The expanded reefer points infrastructure at the Port of Greenock offers a range of benefits to manufacturers, cargo owners, freight forwarders, and shipping lines alike, including opening up alternative routes to market and additional capacity to export larger volumes of refrigerated cargo.



The expansion also eliminates the need for diesel generators, helping exporters to reduce the carbon emissions produced by their operations.