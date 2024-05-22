2024 May 22 11:20

Echandia secures an order for the delivery of battery systems to a Northern European ferry operator

Echandia has secured an order for the delivery of battery systems to a Northern European ferry operator. The order involves converting two RoPax ferries to pure electric propulsion and is Echandia’s largest to date, both in terms of value and system size. Delivery is planned for the second half of 2025, according to the company's release.

Echandia’s advanced battery systems are installed to significantly reduce both fossil fuel emissions and fuel costs. The battery systems are designed to meet the customer’s requirement for a 10-year lifespan, which Echandia’s systems can easily achieve. The main reasons Echandia’s battery systems were chosen for this prestigious project are their long lifespan, high safety, and the fact that they require roughly half the installation space compared to other systems.





