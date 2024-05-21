2024 May 21 15:24

New container service to connect the Chinese port of Qingdao with Mexico

China’s Qingdao Port, one of the major ports operated by Shandong Port Group, has a new container line service connecting with Mexico, according to Seatrade Maritime.

The new service has eight 4,000 teu-above containerships deployed on it and will at Ensenada, Manzanillo and Lazaro Cardenas ports of Mexico on weekly basis.



Export demands to Mexico and nearby regions keep increasing and shortage of capacity is emerging, an official from Qingdao port said, the new service will be able to support export companies especially those along Yellow River to expand overseas market.

The container trade between China and Mexico grew by 34.8% in 2023 and strong growth has continued this year leading Xeneta Chief Analyst Peter Sand to say in March that it was probably the fastest growing trade on earth right now.



Starting from 2014, Shandong port has newly launched seven container services to the US, Japan and Mexico. Container volume of Qingdao port increased 11.3% year-on-year.