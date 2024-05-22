2024 May 22 17:46

Kongsberg Maritime announces energy-efficient upgrade for Solstad’s Normand Sentinel

Kongsberg Maritime will install RD-AZ2600 rim-drive thrusters for anticipated fuel savings of up to 16% during transits and up to 40% in DP mode, according to the company's release.

This upgrade will see the vessel transition to Kongsberg Maritime’s state-of-the-art electric rim-drive azimuth thrusters, marking a milestone in maritime energy efficiency.

The Normand Sentinel, measuring 143 metres in length and boasting years of reliable service, is set to receive this upgrade during its next scheduled drydocking. The vessel’s current AZP 120 CP mechanical thrusters will be replaced with the cutting-edge RD-AZ2600 rim-drive thrusters from Kongsberg Maritime.



Kongsberg Maritime’s detailed examination of the vessel’s operations revealed that by adopting rim-drive azimuth thrusters, the Normand Sentinel can achieve dramatic energy savings.



In addition to the energy savings, the transition to rim-drive thrusters will lead to a significant reduction in maintenance costs for Solstad. The innovative rim-drive technology simplifies the propulsion system by minimising the number of mechanical components, which in turn reduces the frequency and complexity of maintenance interventions. This not only enhances the operational efficiency of the Normand Sentinel but also contributes to a lower total cost of ownership, reinforcing Kongsberg Maritime’s commitment to providing cost-effective and sustainable solutions in the maritime industry.

The retrofit process is meticulously planned to be as efficient as possible, requiring no significant modifications to the vessel’s hull and not extending the standard drydocking period. The mechanical interface will be removed, but the existing equipment within the hull will be utilised, allowing the new rim-drive thrusters to integrate seamlessly with the existing steering gear.



In November 2023, Kongsberg Maritime and Solstad reinforced their partnership by signing a collaboration agreement focused on decarbonisation initiatives. This agreement underscores both companies’ dedication to enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions across Solstad’s fleet. Additionally, the partnership will explore the integration of innovative digital technologies to further improve operational efficiency.

Solstad operates a fleet of around 40 state-of-the-art ships worldwide, all featuring Kongsberg Maritime equipment. This fleet positions Solstad as one of the global leaders in offshore shipping.