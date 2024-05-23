2024 May 23 11:03

Hapag-Lloyd upgrades sea shuttle service between Ukraine and Romania

Hapag-Lloyd kicked off a fluvial service during April 2023, but its capacity was filled almost immediately. From May 27, 2024, the company will offer vessel departures from Chernomorsk, UA to Constanta, RO every 5 days.



Sea shuttle service connects Chernomorsk (Fishport terminal) and Constanta (DP World terminal), with the possibility of transporting reef cargo.

