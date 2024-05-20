2024 May 20 13:24

MOL Cruises announces the six inaugural cruises of MITSUI OCEAN FUJI

MOL Cruises Ltd., a group company of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), today announced the six inaugural cruises of MITSUI OCEAN FUJI.

The debut cruise consists of 6 cruises from the Kanto, Chubu, and Kansai regions from December 1,2024 to January 8,2025, with stops in Beppu, Shingu , Kochi, Takamatsu, Kagoshima, and Busan and Jeju Island in South Korea. All cruises have a 5 to10 days itinerary.

In its management plan, "BLUE ACTION 2035," the MOL Group aims to diversify its portfolio to offset volatility in commercial shipping markets. To this end, it will focus heavily on the cruise business, which is a stable and profitable industry unaffected by the same market conditions. It plans to add a new cruise ship in addition to the MITSUI OCEAN FUJI.