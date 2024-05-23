  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 May 23 13:44

    Norwegian Cruise Line expands its presence across Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand with over 30 new itineraries

    Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 57-year history of breaking boundaries, launches over 30 new port-intensive cruises across Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, for a total of 85 voyages from September 2024 through March 2026 on new-to-the-region ships – Norwegian Spirit, Sun and Sky, according to the company's release.

    For the first time in its history, NCL will deploy the most ships in this part of the world for an extended season of bucket-list worthy voyages from 15 departure ports, including Auckland, New Zealand; Bali (Benoa) Indonesia; Bangkok (Laem Chabang); Manila, Phillippines; Papeete (Tahiti), French Polynesia; Seoul (Incheon), South Korea; Singapore; Taipei (Keelung), Taiwan; Tokyo and Yokohama, Japan; Vancouver, Canada; Sydney, Melbourne and for the first time, Cairns, Australia, and Lautoka, Fiji. This will also mark the Brand’s first summer cruises in Asia.

    Asia is of growing interest among travelers, with the Asia-Pacific region set to be the primary driver of travel growth, up 20% over 20231. With top destinations for U.S.- based travelers in 2024 being Tokyo and Osaka, Japan; Seoul, South Korea; Taipei City, Taiwan and Hong Kong1, NCL is living up to its commitment to deliver immersive port-rich itineraries to these cities and more. These new nine-to-19-day voyages offer guests an average of 10 hours in port to over 60 dream locations, including Brand-first calls to Albany, Busselton, Fremantle, Port Douglas and Townsville, Australia; Matsuyama and Niigata, Japan; Aitutaki in the Cook Islands; and Suva, Fiji. 

    Spanning 18 months, this season will also feature 36 overnight port stays in Asia Pacific to 11 unique places. Some of the highlights include Osaka, Japan, where guests can explore over 1,600 temples and fascinating heritage; Himeji, Japan, home to Himeji Castle, the iconic UNESCO World Heritage site; and Tokushima, Japan.

    Norwegian Spirit will debut in Asia on May 26, 2024 for a 10-day Japan cruise departing from Tokyo. Then, in the fall, she will return for a season of nine-to-15-day voyages to Japan and Southeast Asia, from Sept. 22, 2024 through Nov. 17, 2025. From December 2025 to March 2026, she will return to offer a series of 11-to14-day journeys to-and-beween Australia and New Zealand.

    This December, Norwegian Sun will make her Australian debut, arriving in Brisbane and Melbourne on Dec. 18 and 21, 2024, following a leisurely 18-day French Polynesia and South Pacific sailing, which departs Papeete on Dec. 3 and visits eight ports. She will sail a section of 12-to-15-day voyages between Australia and New Zealand, including a new collection of Brand first itineraries to the Great Barrier Reef and South Pacific between Cairns and Lautoka, Australia, which is also NCL's first turnaround in both ports. She will also sail six French Polynesia cruises between Fiji and Tahiti and two Asia cruises through May 21, 2025. From November 2025 to March 2026, Norwegian Sun will sail a selection of 11-to-15-day itineraries exploring Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea and other highly sought out destinations in Southeast Asia. In addition, Norwegian Sky will debut in Asia in January 2025, offering select Japan and Southeast Asia cruises ranging from 10-to-17 days through March 2025.

Другие новости по темам: Norwegian Cruise Line  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 May 23

18:00 Cadeler places order to build its third A-class vessel
17:34 Van Oord successfully installs first monopile using KENC’s flange mounted upending tool
17:12 The fire engulfed approximately 600 square meters of metal waste on industrial premises at the port of Hamburg
16:57 Hapag-Lloyd resumes CGX service between China, West Africa and Germany
16:38 The world's first methanol-powered container ship now on weekly service to the Port of Gothenburg
15:32 Inmarsat launches combined VSAT, LEO and LTE managed connectivity service
14:52 Dominican Republic, Oman and Saudi Arabia join the International Transport Forum
14:21 Canada’s TMX pipeline expansion to boost Asian crude oil trade
13:44 Norwegian Cruise Line expands its presence across Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand with over 30 new itineraries
13:21 Canadian Coast Guard issues $15,000 fine for a hazardous vessel
13:18 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 21, 2024
12:51 Dunkerque LNG launches a request for interest for its Small Scale LNG services
12:11 SITC signs a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Fujian Port Group
11:40 Wartsila to convert two Scandlines ferries to plug-in hybrid operation
11:03 Hapag-Lloyd upgrades sea shuttle service between Ukraine and Romania
10:30 Japanese companies complete the early stages of a cross-industry project to create a secure data exchange system between shipyards and shipowners
10:02 GTT Strategic Ventures and Engie New Ventures jointly invest in CryoCollect to support the development of a unique CO2 capture technology for biogas
09:25 NatPower Marine and Peel Ports Group announce plans for first ‘green shipping corridor’ between UK and Ireland

2024 May 22

18:01 Sea-Intelligence: Avg. minimum transit time up 39% on Asia-MED
17:46 Kongsberg Maritime announces energy-efficient upgrade for Solstad’s Normand Sentinel
17:23 FMC launches investigation of the impact of Canadian regulations on U.S.-flag carriers
16:59 Dataloy Systems launches groundbreaking widgets at Breakbulk Rotterdam
15:34 Pyxis Tankers announces JV agreement to acquire modern dry-bulk vessel
15:32 Vympel unveils two concepts of a universal dry bulk / container carrier of Project 00111 Belomorets
14:25 LR awards Approval in Principle to Seaspan Corporation for next generation feeder ship design
13:59 HD KSOE, SHI faces 1trn won contract delays
13:22 HD Hyundai Marine Solution builds ship smartcare center in Busan
12:42 BBC Chartering takes delivery of first “LakerMax” newbuilding, MV BBC LEER
12:16 Copenhagen Port of Malmo and Green2x enter into a partnership to design and operate a biofuel production plant
11:58 Aker BP extends Deepsea Nordkapp firm contract to end 2026
11:20 Echandia secures an order for the delivery of battery systems to a Northern European ferry operator
10:43 Asso.subsea and Nexans join forces on historic Celtic Interconnector Project
09:59 EST-Floattech supplies Octopus battery systems to Wight Shipyard for river Thames

2024 May 21

18:02 MOL holds completion ceremony for newly completed operation and maintenance training facility for offshore wind power generation in Kitakyushu
17:37 SAFEEN Group trials first electric tug in Middle East for Marine Services fleet
17:13 First vessel in new fleet of next generation Parramatta River ferries enters service
16:59 Port Houston container volumes up 5% to 324,177 TEUs in April 2024
16:25 The first prototype trials of the Blue Visby solution demonstrate significant savings of CO2 emissions
15:40 New Times Shipbuilding launches LNG dual-fuel bulker for Eastern Pacific Shipping
15:24 New container service to connect the Chinese port of Qingdao with Mexico
14:52 Astrakhan SRZ launches the Project 22870 Rescue Tug Mikhail Chekov
14:47 TFG Marine’s dual-fuel bunker vessel wraps up first refueling in Singapore
14:12 New Zealand’s Kotahi and Maersk sign a second long term freight agreement to December 2034
13:24 TotalEnergies launches the Kaminho deepwater project in Angola
12:04 Headway Methanol Fuel Supply System supports the successful FAT of China's first methanol dual-fuel low-speed engine
11:17 Alfa Laval receives over 100 orders for its low-flashpoint fuel supply system FCM Methanol
10:45 Port of Los Angeles container volume increases 12% to 770,337 TEU in April 2024

2024 May 20

18:00 ADNOC secures equity position and LNG offtake agreement in NextDecades Rio Grande LNG Project
17:31 EDGE Group and Fincantieri formalise MAESTRAL shipbuilding JV and announce 400 mln euro order for 10 naval vessels
17:02 Genevos awarded European Commission funding for hydrogen fishing vessel demonstrator in ‘H2-SEAS’ consortium
16:43 MAI to invest in ship investment fund managed by Navigare Capital Partners
16:29 Three year collaboration between EMEC and FloWave offers wave and tidal energy developers ‘try-before-you-buy’ site simulation capability
15:58 IndustriAll Europe and SEA Europe agree on joint priorities ahead of the 2024 EU elections
14:51 Fincantieri shipyard launches Logistic Support Ship ‘Atlante’ for the Italian Navy's fleet
13:24 MOL Cruises announces the six inaugural cruises of MITSUI OCEAN FUJI
12:21 Deltamarin designs CO2 carrier of Ecolog
11:50 Tsakos Energy Navigation plans to invest $2 billion to create a 100% green fleet by 2030
11:23 Horizon Tankers order six newbuilds in China
10:55 Turkish-owned cargo ship sinks off Romania
10:15 Serica Energy receives final approval from the NSTA to develop the 100% owned and operated Belinda field

2024 May 19

15:43 RWE, Masdar award geophysical surveys contract for DBS West offshore wind farm
14:27 Intesa Sanpaolo and Fincantieri for the energy transition of maritime and air transport
14:03 MSC Cruises to expand at Port Canaveral with the arrival of the MSC Grandiosa
13:56 Noatum launches maritime services in Türkiye
12:44 New Pipeline Transition Alliance to focus on re-purposing natural gas infrastructure to hydrogen service
11:29 Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd. shipyard launches dual-fuel offshore installation vessel for Van Oord
11:23 Major Scottish export terminal invests £750,000 to boost refrigerated cargo capabilities
10:12 Jan De Nul orders new XL cable-laying vessel

2024 May 18

15:24 SNAM's Q1 total revenues declined 1.9% to 895 million euros
14:17 KOTUG Int'l successfully pilots Tug Drone technology