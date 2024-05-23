2024 May 23 13:44

Norwegian Cruise Line expands its presence across Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand with over 30 new itineraries

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 57-year history of breaking boundaries, launches over 30 new port-intensive cruises across Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, for a total of 85 voyages from September 2024 through March 2026 on new-to-the-region ships – Norwegian Spirit, Sun and Sky, according to the company's release.

For the first time in its history, NCL will deploy the most ships in this part of the world for an extended season of bucket-list worthy voyages from 15 departure ports, including Auckland, New Zealand; Bali (Benoa) Indonesia; Bangkok (Laem Chabang); Manila, Phillippines; Papeete (Tahiti), French Polynesia; Seoul (Incheon), South Korea; Singapore; Taipei (Keelung), Taiwan; Tokyo and Yokohama, Japan; Vancouver, Canada; Sydney, Melbourne and for the first time, Cairns, Australia, and Lautoka, Fiji. This will also mark the Brand’s first summer cruises in Asia.

Asia is of growing interest among travelers, with the Asia-Pacific region set to be the primary driver of travel growth, up 20% over 20231. With top destinations for U.S.- based travelers in 2024 being Tokyo and Osaka, Japan; Seoul, South Korea; Taipei City, Taiwan and Hong Kong1, NCL is living up to its commitment to deliver immersive port-rich itineraries to these cities and more. These new nine-to-19-day voyages offer guests an average of 10 hours in port to over 60 dream locations, including Brand-first calls to Albany, Busselton, Fremantle, Port Douglas and Townsville, Australia; Matsuyama and Niigata, Japan; Aitutaki in the Cook Islands; and Suva, Fiji.

Spanning 18 months, this season will also feature 36 overnight port stays in Asia Pacific to 11 unique places. Some of the highlights include Osaka, Japan, where guests can explore over 1,600 temples and fascinating heritage; Himeji, Japan, home to Himeji Castle, the iconic UNESCO World Heritage site; and Tokushima, Japan.



Norwegian Spirit will debut in Asia on May 26, 2024 for a 10-day Japan cruise departing from Tokyo. Then, in the fall, she will return for a season of nine-to-15-day voyages to Japan and Southeast Asia, from Sept. 22, 2024 through Nov. 17, 2025. From December 2025 to March 2026, she will return to offer a series of 11-to14-day journeys to-and-beween Australia and New Zealand.



This December, Norwegian Sun will make her Australian debut, arriving in Brisbane and Melbourne on Dec. 18 and 21, 2024, following a leisurely 18-day French Polynesia and South Pacific sailing, which departs Papeete on Dec. 3 and visits eight ports. She will sail a section of 12-to-15-day voyages between Australia and New Zealand, including a new collection of Brand first itineraries to the Great Barrier Reef and South Pacific between Cairns and Lautoka, Australia, which is also NCL's first turnaround in both ports. She will also sail six French Polynesia cruises between Fiji and Tahiti and two Asia cruises through May 21, 2025. From November 2025 to March 2026, Norwegian Sun will sail a selection of 11-to-15-day itineraries exploring Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea and other highly sought out destinations in Southeast Asia. In addition, Norwegian Sky will debut in Asia in January 2025, offering select Japan and Southeast Asia cruises ranging from 10-to-17 days through March 2025.



