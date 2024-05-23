  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 May 23 17:34

    Van Oord successfully installs first monopile using KENC’s flange mounted upending tool

    Van Oord has installed the first monopile foundation at an Offshore Wind Farm in the UK, using KENC Engineering's purpose-built Flange Monopile Upending Tool (FMUT), according to the company's release. 

    In the coming months, Van Oord will install a total of 100 monopile foundations at this North Sea location. KENC Engineering was contracted in Q1 2023 by Van Oord to design and build the FMUT. The most significant design parameter of the FMUT was to enable efficient upending and lifting of monopiles. 

    KENC Engineering designs and fabricates bespoke equipment for the offshore energy industry. For over 20 years the company delivers complex equipment for leading contractors in the offshore oil and gas and offshore wind industry.

Другие новости по темам: Van Oord  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 May 23

18:00 Cadeler places order to build its third A-class vessel
17:34 Van Oord successfully installs first monopile using KENC’s flange mounted upending tool
17:12 The fire engulfed approximately 600 square meters of metal waste on industrial premises at the port of Hamburg
16:57 Hapag-Lloyd resumes CGX service between China, West Africa and Germany
16:38 The world's first methanol-powered container ship now on weekly service to the Port of Gothenburg
15:32 Inmarsat launches combined VSAT, LEO and LTE managed connectivity service
14:52 Dominican Republic, Oman and Saudi Arabia join the International Transport Forum
14:21 Canada’s TMX pipeline expansion to boost Asian crude oil trade
13:44 Norwegian Cruise Line expands its presence across Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand with over 30 new itineraries
13:21 Canadian Coast Guard issues $15,000 fine for a hazardous vessel
13:18 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 21, 2024
12:51 Dunkerque LNG launches a request for interest for its Small Scale LNG services
12:11 SITC signs a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Fujian Port Group
11:40 Wartsila to convert two Scandlines ferries to plug-in hybrid operation
11:03 Hapag-Lloyd upgrades sea shuttle service between Ukraine and Romania
10:30 Japanese companies complete the early stages of a cross-industry project to create a secure data exchange system between shipyards and shipowners
10:02 GTT Strategic Ventures and Engie New Ventures jointly invest in CryoCollect to support the development of a unique CO2 capture technology for biogas
09:25 NatPower Marine and Peel Ports Group announce plans for first ‘green shipping corridor’ between UK and Ireland

2024 May 22

18:01 Sea-Intelligence: Avg. minimum transit time up 39% on Asia-MED
17:46 Kongsberg Maritime announces energy-efficient upgrade for Solstad’s Normand Sentinel
17:23 FMC launches investigation of the impact of Canadian regulations on U.S.-flag carriers
16:59 Dataloy Systems launches groundbreaking widgets at Breakbulk Rotterdam
15:34 Pyxis Tankers announces JV agreement to acquire modern dry-bulk vessel
15:32 Vympel unveils two concepts of a universal dry bulk / container carrier of Project 00111 Belomorets
14:25 LR awards Approval in Principle to Seaspan Corporation for next generation feeder ship design
13:59 HD KSOE, SHI faces 1trn won contract delays
13:22 HD Hyundai Marine Solution builds ship smartcare center in Busan
12:42 BBC Chartering takes delivery of first “LakerMax” newbuilding, MV BBC LEER
12:16 Copenhagen Port of Malmo and Green2x enter into a partnership to design and operate a biofuel production plant
11:58 Aker BP extends Deepsea Nordkapp firm contract to end 2026
11:20 Echandia secures an order for the delivery of battery systems to a Northern European ferry operator
10:43 Asso.subsea and Nexans join forces on historic Celtic Interconnector Project
09:59 EST-Floattech supplies Octopus battery systems to Wight Shipyard for river Thames

2024 May 21

18:02 MOL holds completion ceremony for newly completed operation and maintenance training facility for offshore wind power generation in Kitakyushu
17:37 SAFEEN Group trials first electric tug in Middle East for Marine Services fleet
17:13 First vessel in new fleet of next generation Parramatta River ferries enters service
16:59 Port Houston container volumes up 5% to 324,177 TEUs in April 2024
16:25 The first prototype trials of the Blue Visby solution demonstrate significant savings of CO2 emissions
15:40 New Times Shipbuilding launches LNG dual-fuel bulker for Eastern Pacific Shipping
15:24 New container service to connect the Chinese port of Qingdao with Mexico
14:52 Astrakhan SRZ launches the Project 22870 Rescue Tug Mikhail Chekov
14:47 TFG Marine’s dual-fuel bunker vessel wraps up first refueling in Singapore
14:12 New Zealand’s Kotahi and Maersk sign a second long term freight agreement to December 2034
13:24 TotalEnergies launches the Kaminho deepwater project in Angola
12:04 Headway Methanol Fuel Supply System supports the successful FAT of China's first methanol dual-fuel low-speed engine
11:17 Alfa Laval receives over 100 orders for its low-flashpoint fuel supply system FCM Methanol
10:45 Port of Los Angeles container volume increases 12% to 770,337 TEU in April 2024

2024 May 20

18:00 ADNOC secures equity position and LNG offtake agreement in NextDecades Rio Grande LNG Project
17:31 EDGE Group and Fincantieri formalise MAESTRAL shipbuilding JV and announce 400 mln euro order for 10 naval vessels
17:02 Genevos awarded European Commission funding for hydrogen fishing vessel demonstrator in ‘H2-SEAS’ consortium
16:43 MAI to invest in ship investment fund managed by Navigare Capital Partners
16:29 Three year collaboration between EMEC and FloWave offers wave and tidal energy developers ‘try-before-you-buy’ site simulation capability
15:58 IndustriAll Europe and SEA Europe agree on joint priorities ahead of the 2024 EU elections
14:51 Fincantieri shipyard launches Logistic Support Ship ‘Atlante’ for the Italian Navy's fleet
13:24 MOL Cruises announces the six inaugural cruises of MITSUI OCEAN FUJI
12:21 Deltamarin designs CO2 carrier of Ecolog
11:50 Tsakos Energy Navigation plans to invest $2 billion to create a 100% green fleet by 2030
11:23 Horizon Tankers order six newbuilds in China
10:55 Turkish-owned cargo ship sinks off Romania
10:15 Serica Energy receives final approval from the NSTA to develop the 100% owned and operated Belinda field

2024 May 19

15:43 RWE, Masdar award geophysical surveys contract for DBS West offshore wind farm
14:27 Intesa Sanpaolo and Fincantieri for the energy transition of maritime and air transport
14:03 MSC Cruises to expand at Port Canaveral with the arrival of the MSC Grandiosa
13:56 Noatum launches maritime services in Türkiye
12:44 New Pipeline Transition Alliance to focus on re-purposing natural gas infrastructure to hydrogen service
11:29 Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd. shipyard launches dual-fuel offshore installation vessel for Van Oord
11:23 Major Scottish export terminal invests £750,000 to boost refrigerated cargo capabilities
10:12 Jan De Nul orders new XL cable-laying vessel

2024 May 18

15:24 SNAM's Q1 total revenues declined 1.9% to 895 million euros
14:17 KOTUG Int'l successfully pilots Tug Drone technology