2024 May 23 17:34

Van Oord successfully installs first monopile using KENC’s flange mounted upending tool

Van Oord has installed the first monopile foundation at an Offshore Wind Farm in the UK, using KENC Engineering's purpose-built Flange Monopile Upending Tool (FMUT), according to the company's release.

In the coming months, Van Oord will install a total of 100 monopile foundations at this North Sea location. KENC Engineering was contracted in Q1 2023 by Van Oord to design and build the FMUT. The most significant design parameter of the FMUT was to enable efficient upending and lifting of monopiles.

KENC Engineering designs and fabricates bespoke equipment for the offshore energy industry. For over 20 years the company delivers complex equipment for leading contractors in the offshore oil and gas and offshore wind industry.