2024 May 23 16:57

Hapag-Lloyd resumes CGX service between China, West Africa and Germany

Hapag-Lloyd has resumed CGX service between China, West Africa and Germany, according to the company's release. China Germany Express starts in June this year.



The following CGX rotation is provided: Yantian (CN) - Singapore (SG) - Tema (GH) - Wilhelmshaven (DE) - Antwerp, BE.

From Tema, shippers have the option to forward their cargo to Abidjan (CI), Lagos (NG), Cotonou (BJ), Pointe Noire (CG) and Luanda (AO).



The first voyage of the MV Express Argentina is scheduled for June 16, 2024 in a western direction (Yantian - Wilhelmshaven) and on July 23, 2024 in an easterly direction (Wilhelmshaven - Yantian).