2023 November 15 19:36

Andrey Belousov: Russia has practically completed the task of breaking the transport blockade

Throughput of Russian seaports will reach 850 million tonnes by the end of the year.





Courtesy of the Transport Week 2023 organizing committee

Russia has largely completed the task of breaking the transport blockade that unfriendly countries tried to establish, said First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Andrei Belousov said during the plenary session of Transport Week 2023 in Moscow.

Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev added that the country’s transport complex is growing steadily in all segments. Speaking about the development of water transport, the minister said that the Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Canal (VKMSK) will have a draft of 4.5 meters by the end of 2023. Dredging volume on the canal reached a record level of 10 million cbm this year.



Work for the Bagaevsky and Gorodetsky hydroelectric complexes projects is underway.



According to the ministry’s forecasts, cargo volume of Russian seaports will reach 850 million tonnes by this year-end results.



Concerning railway infrastructure, among the key projects is the development of the RZD's Vostochny (Eastern) operating domain. It’s annual freight capacity is expected to exceed 200 million tonnes by 2035.