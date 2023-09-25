2023 September 25 13:48

Babcock’s LGE business wins world first contract for ecoCO2 cargo handling system

Babcock’s LGE business, the world leader in liquefied gas solutions, has won a contract from a ship owner in South Korea to deliver its first ecoCO2 cargo handling system for two 22,000m³ liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carriers, according to the company's release.

The ecoCO2 cargo handling system is the world’s first cargo handling and reliquefaction system for a low-pressure cargo tank design.

The announcement follows Babcock’s recent Approval in Principle (AiP) from Lloyd’s Register (LR) for its ecoCO2 system during Gastech 2023 in Singapore.

ecoCO2 is designed to enable the efficient transportation of refrigerated liquid CO2 as part of the full Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) value chain. The innovative solution accounts for a range of operating parameters including shipping profiles, loading and discharge terminal parameters, cargo composition and cargo volumes.

The ships, which will be delivered in 2025 and 2026 respectively, are two state of the art 22,000m3 LCO2 carriers – the largest ordered to date – and are widely acknowledged as a significant step towards global decarbonisation where the transportation of large quantities of CO2 by ship is set to grow dramatically over the coming years.

Babcock’s system will deliver commercial and operational benefits throughout the lifetime of the ship and is fully flexible, enabling the carriage of LPG and ammonia as well as CO2.



