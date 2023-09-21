2023 September 21 11:17

Cemre Shipyard holds keel laying and steel cutting ceremony of Little Minch ferries

On 19th September 2023 Little Minch ferries NB1100 and NB1101, being built for Scotland, both embarked on a new journey at Cemre Shipyard, according to the company's release.

Each of these vessels will be able to accommodate a maximum of 450 passengers along with either 100 cars or 14 commercial vehicles.

This will enhance the capacity for vehicles and freight on the Little Minch routes and strengthen the overall durability of the larger fleet.

Different from the first two vessels, Little Minch Ferries is being built with raised aft mooring decks to accommodate the higher pier heights at Lochmaddy, Uig and Tarbert.