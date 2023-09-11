2023 September 11 10:29

Port of Singapore hosts the world’s first bulk liquefied hydrogen carrier, Suiso Frontier

Singapore welcomed the world’s first bulk liquefied hydrogen carrier, Suiso Frontier, on 31 August 2023, according to the company's release. The vessel was berthed at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Singapore on Pulau Bukom from 1 September to 7 September 2023.

Designed and manufactured by Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI), Suiso Frontier, is operated by Shell under the CO2-free Hydrogen Energy Supply-chain Technology Research Association (HySTRA) project funded by the Japanese government and various partners. The vessel can carry up to 1,250 cubic metres of liquefied hydrogen at -253 degrees Celsius in the state-of-the-art storage tank. The vessel completed its maiden voyage between Australia and Japan in February 2022 and, after a refit period, is now in the next phase of the demonstration which aims to assess performance, reliability, and integrity of the vessel’s system through more load- unload cycles as well as provide more operational experience.

