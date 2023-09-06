2023 September 6 12:47

RS introduces additional class notation distinguishing marks

Подпись к фотографии noxious liquid substances

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) says it has introduced a number of additional class notation distinguishing marks for container ships and support ships carrying hazardous and noxious liquid substances. Amendments into the Rules for Classification and Construction of Seagoing Ships came into effect on 1 September 2023.

According to RS, the prospects of new container ship designs dictate the need to introduce requirements on improvement of fire protection of these ships and introduction of marks confirming their equipment with additional firefighting facilities in cargo holds and on decks accommodating containers:

ACFP(P) (Additional Cargo Fire Protection (Portable)) — the ship is fitted with portable equipment and additional fire-fighting outfit intended for firefighting in way of cargo holds and container stowage decks;

ACFP(S) (Additional Cargo Fire Protection (Stationary)) — the ship is fitted with additional equipment, fire-fighting outfit and systems which constitute an extensive set of fire-fighting means in way of cargo holds and container stowage decks;

ACFP(S,F) (where F means flooding) — the ship, alongside being fitted with additional equipment, fire-fighting outfit and systems which constitute an extensive set of the fire-fighting means in way of cargo holds and container stowage decks, is designed considering possible flooding of a cargo hold in case of fire.ʺ.

New Section has been introduced containing requirements for container ships and other ships of 500 gross tonnage and over designed for carriage of refrigerated containers:

RC-C (Refrigerated Container, Coolant) — containers are refrigerated using the secondary refrigerant cooled by a shipboard refrigerating plant. It shall be added after the distinguishing mark REF or (REF).

RC-A (Refrigerated Container, Air) — containers are refrigerated with air used as the secondary refrigerant cooled by a shipboard refrigerating plant, by adjusting atmosphere parameters (temperature and humidity) inside containers. It shall be added after the distinguishing mark REF or (REF).

RC-IA (Refrigerated Container, Inerted Air) — containers are refrigerated with air used as the secondary refrigerant cooled by a shipboard refrigerating plant, by adjusting, in addition to atmosphere parameters (temperature and humidity), also atmosphere composition inside containers by means of inerting. It shall be added after the distinguishing mark REF or (REF).

RC-E (Refrigerated Container, Energy) — containers are fitted with their own refrigerating plant fed from the shipboard electrical power plant.

RS has also developed requirements for assigning of HNLS mark to vessels carrying hazardous and noxious liquid substances in bulk. The requirements are based on IMO Resolution A.1122(30), chapter II-2 of SOLAS-74, IBC Code, IGC Code, MARPOL 73/78.

New requirements have also been introduced for assigning of distinguishing marks to ships with well stimulation equipment: WSV1 and WSV2. Such vessels can also transport substances used for well stimulation.

Full list of new requirements is available in circular letters NoNo 311-05-1975c and № 311-05-1976c on the website of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

Founded in 1913, Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) is a world-renowned classification society that operates within all spheres of the of the maritime industry. The organization’s main objectives are to increase the safety standards of human life at sea, ensure the safe navigation of ships and the secure transportation of cargoes by sea and inland waterways, as well as to develop standards for environmental protection.

RS reviews technical documentation, surveys ships under construction and in service, issues documents and certificates for vessels, offshore facilities, ship machinery, equipment and devices; conducts measurements of ships and floating facilities; carries out surveys to ensure compliance with international conventions; certifies industrial products and manufacturers, quality management systems, sustainability management and occupational health and safety management systems in compliance with ISO standards. RS carries out surveys of general cargo containers, isothermal containers, tank-containers, platform containers, offshore containers, etc.