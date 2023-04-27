2023 April 27 12:16

Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard launches diesel-electric submarine Mozhaisk of Project 636

Photo by Aleksandr Chizhenok

Four submarines of the series have already joined the fleet of RF Navy

Admiralteiskie Verfi (a shipyard of United Shipbuilding Corporation) has held the launching of diesel-electric submarine Mozhaisk of Project 636, IAA PortNews reports.

The ceremony was attended by Nikolai Yevmenov, Commander-in-Chief of RF Navy; Victor Yevtukhov, State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation; Georgy Poltavchenko, Chairman of USC BoD; Andrey Vselov, General Director of Admiralteiskie Verfi; Igor Vilnit, General Director of Central Design Bureau “Rubin”.

Admiralteiskie Verfi is building a series of 6 diesel-electric submarines of Project 636.3. The contract for the Kilo-class submarine series was signed in September 2016. Four submarines – Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Volkhov, Magadan and Ufa – have already joined the fleet of RF Navy. The fifth and the sixth submarines – Mozhaisk and Yakutsk – were laid down in August 2021. The series is to be completed by 2024.

Admiralteiskie Verfi JSC (Admiralty Shipyards) is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF Navy. Besides, a series of patrol icebreakers for RF Navy and a series of large shipping trawlers are under construction. The Company’s staff exceeds 7,600 employees.

Photos by Aleksandr Chizhenok