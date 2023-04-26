2023 April 26 15:04

Wan Hai Lines holds naming ceremony for 13,200 TEU newbuilding

Wan Hai Lines Ltd. held a joint ship naming ceremony for WAN HAI A02 & WAN HAI A03 at HD HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES Ulsan Shipyard, according to the company's release.

WAN HAI A02 & WAN HAI A03 is the second & third vessel in the series of 13,200 TEU containerships built by HD HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES.

The 13,200 TEU series is designed with a length overall of 335 meters, a breadth of 51 meters, a draft of 16 meters and a maximum cruising speed of 22 knots. The containership takes energy efficiency and environment-friendly aspects into account. It is equipped with full balanced twisted bulb rudders, pre-swirl fin and meets the highest level of requirement for EEDI (Energy Efficiency Design Index) for phase III in advance. Besides, all the ships delivered are certified with “Smart Ship” notations.

WAN HAI A02 & WAN HAI A03 will be delivered in end of April and mid of Jul, 2023 respectively and will be deployed in Far East to the United States of America services.