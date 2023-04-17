2023 April 17 11:14

Wan Hai Lines holds naming ceremony for 13,100 TEU vessel

Wan Hai Lines Ltd. held ship naming ceremony for WAN HAI A10 at Samsung Heavy Industries Geoje shipyard, according to the company's release.

Wan Hai Lines Ltd. had signed a total of thirteen 13,100 teu containerships with Samsung Heavy Industries during 2021 to 2022. A total of 3 vessels have been delivered. WAN HAI A10 is the fourth vessel in the series of 13,100 teu containerships built by Samsung Heavy Industries Geoje shipyard.

The vessel is designed with a length overall of 335 meters, a breadth of 51 meters, a draft of 16 meters and a maximum cruising speed of 22 knots. The containership design takes energy efficiency and environmentally-friendly aspects into account, equipped with full balanced twisted bulb rudders, pre-swirl fin and also meets the highest level of requirement for EEDI (Energy Efficiency Design Index) for phase III in advance.

Besides, all the ships delivered are certified with “Smart Ship” notations. WAN HAI A10 will be delivered in late April, 2023 and deployed in Asia to East Coast of North America service.