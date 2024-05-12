2024 May 12 10:52

Jan De Nul EBITDA rose 39% to 610 million euro in 2023

The Group started the year 2024 with a high order book of 8.9 billion euro, an increase of 38%



Jan De Nul Group started 2023 with a high level of confidence, but our expectations were far exceeded. The turnover continued to grow to 2.9 billion euro, a record in the history of the group. Jan De Nul said the turnover continued to grow to 2.9 billion euro, a record in the history of the Group.



This led to an increase in EBITDA with 39% to 610 million euro or 21% on turnover, globally resulting in a strong profit of 296 million euro. These growth figures were achieved in a balanced manner through various innovative projects and reflect the operational efficiency of our teams across all divisions. This despite the current economic and geopolitical turmoil in several parts of the world.



2023 was also the year in which our next-gen offshore installation vessels, Les Alizés and Voltaire, were deployed on their first projects and where Jan De Nul Group ordered an innovative, XL cable-laying vessel, the Fleeming Jenkin.



Looking forward, Jan De Nul Group started the year 2024 with an unprecedentedly high order book of 8.9 billion euro, an increase of 38% compared to last year. These projects are again well spread across all divisions of the Group.



With this impressive orderbook, the Company's characteristic innovative boldness supported by excellent financial structure, and our ‘impossible is not possible’ mentality, we started 2024 with full confidence.