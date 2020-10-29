2020 October 29 13:30

Rosatom looks into using barges for LNG delivery to Arctic regions

Coastal territories in the Arctic are highly interested in the development of infrastructure of bunkering with liquefied natural gas (LNG), Maxim Kulinko, Deputy Head of Rosatom’s Northern Sea Route Directorate, said at the 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference organized by PortNews Media Group..



“A system of small floating barges should be considered for transportation of LNG by rivers. There are vast prospects: from transition to LNG-fueled road transport and to switching TPPs and boiler stations to LNG which is economically reasonable”, said Maxim Kulinko.



