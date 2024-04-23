2024 April 23 14:23

IBIA and BIMCO sign collaboration deal

Industry bodies IBIA and BIMCO have signed a deal setting out themes on which they can work together. The two organisations signed a memorandum of understanding on collaboration on maritime decarbonisation, IBIA said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The bodies plan to work together in the following areas, according to the statement:

- Research and Development: Collaborate on research initiatives, studies, and projects relevant to the bunker/marine energy industry and maritime sector.



- Information Sharing: Share relevant information, publications, and data that may be beneficial to the members of both organisations.

- Training and Education: Explore opportunities for joint training programs, seminars, and educational initiatives to enhance the knowledge and skills of professionals in the maritime and bunker/marine energy industry.

- Influence: Work together on efforts to address common issues and challenges faced by the industry.



