  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 April 23 14:23

    IBIA and BIMCO sign collaboration deal

    Industry bodies IBIA and BIMCO have signed a deal setting out themes on which they can work together. The two organisations signed a memorandum of understanding on collaboration on maritime decarbonisation, IBIA said in an emailed statement on Monday.

    The bodies plan to work together in the following areas, according to the statement:
    - Research and Development: Collaborate on research initiatives, studies, and projects relevant to the bunker/marine energy industry and maritime sector.

    - Information Sharing: Share relevant information, publications, and data that may be beneficial to the members of both organisations. 

    - Training and Education: Explore opportunities for joint training programs, seminars, and educational initiatives to enhance the knowledge and skills of professionals in the maritime and bunker/marine energy industry.

    - Influence: Work together on efforts to address common issues and challenges faced by the industry.

Другие новости по темам: BIMCO, decarbonisation, IBIA  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 April 23

18:02 SFL acquires two LNG dual-fuel chemical carriers in combination with long term employment
17:31 Pioneering Spirit completes its first pipeline pull-ins in Kalsto, Norway
17:04 Valenciaport admits the four bids for the construction of the North Terminal
16:54 Vancouver welcomes its first resident battery electric tugs
16:24 Shanghai Port and Lianyungang Port strengthen partnership
15:44 WinGD to debut short-stroke engine design after successful shop test
15:24 Overseas Shipholding Group awarded federal grant to design marine transport for liquified CO2 captured by Florida’s largest emitters
14:53 H2Carrier to establish Norway's first integrated PtX and wind power project
14:23 IBIA and BIMCO sign collaboration deal
13:52 Container ship Xin Xin Shan arrested in Singapore
13:22 MOL to merge its subsidiaries in the Philippines
12:53 Haiti fuel terminal operations halted as gangs seize trucks
12:30 HHLA acquires interest in Austrian intermodal service provider Roland
11:42 South Korean yards built 500 LNG carriers for export in 30 years
11:19 Wartsila to provide a range of solutions for the six PCTCs being built for Sallaum Lines
10:36 Thecla Bodewes Shipyards successfully launches 'Vertom Anette’ for Vertom Group
10:12 Carras Aquataurus becomes world’s first vessel to earn ABS Biofuel-1 notation

2024 April 22

18:10 Cosco Shipping and Shenzhen port partner for automobile exports
17:42 SBM Offshore signs a US$250 million short-term corporate facility
17:06 MSC Group, MSC Foundation and Mercy Ships to build a hospital ship
16:45 Port of Valencia container volumes up to 459,749 TEUs in March 2024
16:13 TotalEnergies launches the Marsa LNG project and deploys its multi-energy strategy in the Sultanate of Oman
15:24 ABS and DOE sign MOU to collaborate on clean energy development and maritime decarbonization research
14:51 MOL becomes first Japanese operator to commercially install onboard CO2 capture system
14:24 Wartsila receives contracts to supply cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems for three new VLECs
13:54 Yang Ming revamp Far East-East Coast of South America Service
13:24 Cunard officially welcomes new ship Queen Anne with ceremony at Fincantieri shipyard
12:01 Value Maritime and MOL sign contract to supply an Exhaust Gas Cleaning System for an LR1 Product Tanker
11:43 Diamond Line enhances its NET2 service
11:24 Kotug International selected EST-Floattech for the containerized battery system for world’s first fully electric pusherboat
10:51 Torqeedo to integrate ocean plastics into its pioneering products

2024 April 21

15:07 Steerprop selected to supply main propulsion and tunnel thrusters for CCG's multi-purpose vessels program
13:51 First of its kind TRAktor V3900-DF launched at Uzmar Shipyard
12:37 ABS and DOE sign MOU to collaborate on clean energy development and maritime decarbonization research
11:25 SCHOTTEL to equip four new compact Damen ASD tugs with SRP 270 RudderPropellers
09:57 Hanwha Ocean expands offshore construction presence

2024 April 20

15:02 European ports contend with slow economic growth, geopolitical impact
13:43 AD Ports Group signs strategic agreement with ADNOC distribution for marine lubricants supply
12:17 Stena Bulk completes sale of Stena Blue Sky
10:05 Newbuild ocean tug bolsters growing LNG bunker fleet

2024 April 19

18:02 CMA CGM to strengthen and reshuffle its SEAS1 & SEAS2 services connecting Asia and East Coast South America
17:25 OOCL upgrades Transpacific Latin Atlantic 1/ 2 (TLA1/ 2) service
16:45 The world's two largest hydrogen ships are to be built in Norway
16:15 KEYS Azalea completes first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering in Western Japan
15:40 Port Houston surpasses 1mln TEU mark in Q1 2024
15:29 World's first ammonia dual-fuel Aframaxes to be developed by MISC
14:55 Port of Rotterdam total cargo throughput up 2.0% to 3.3 million TEUs in Q1 2024
14:06 DNV awards certificates for Fortescue’s dual-fuelled ammonia-powered vessel
13:44 Imoto Lines and Marindows launch next-generation zero-emission container ship project
12:41 The Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach complete a comprehensive Green and Digital Shipping Corridor study
12:20 Ulsan Port Authority signs MOU with Pacific Environment to decarbonize shipping ports in Singapore
11:50 Cavotec signs USD 5 million shore power order with global shipping company
11:22 Rio Tinto selects Alfa Laval OceanGlide fluidic air lubrication with a focus on advancing efficient shipping and reducing emissions
10:45 Steerprop selected to supply main propulsion and tunnel thrusters for Canadian Coast Guard multi-purpose vessels program
10:14 ST Engineering AirX and Bureau Veritas sign cooperation agreement to advance Wing-in-Ground technology
09:38 Solar panels at the Port of Valencia will generate 22% of the energy it consumes

2024 April 18

18:02 DEME wins cable installation contracts from Prysmian for IJmuiden Ver Alpha and Nederwiek 1 offshore grid systems
17:31 RINA awarded contract for Carnival Cruise Line 4th and 5th Excel-class ships
17:18 Cepsa and Evos join up for green methanol storage in Spain and the Netherlands
16:48 ClassNK commences joint research project with JAXA on material compatibility evaluation methods for liquefied oxygen
16:24 Panama Canal announces new measures regarding number of transits and maximum draft
15:50 Kongsberg Maritime secures contract to supply propeller systems to Damen Naval for four Anti-Submarine Warfare frigates
15:24 LR to class Torghatten Nord’s hydrogen-powered ferry duo for Arctic sailings
14:04 CMA CGM sells part of the foreign activities of Bolloré Logistics to the Balguerie Group
13:40 Methanol Institute and SEA-LNG unite against EU trade barriers to biomethane and biomethanol fuels
13:23 DP World launches a new Air Tracking feature to its SeaRates platform
12:31 Port of Los Angeles container volume increases 19% to 743,417 TEU in March 2024
12:16 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 16, 2024
12:11 Coastal Sustainability Alliance boosts development and adoption of maritime biofuel in Singapore
11:43 Ocean Network Express launches reduced emissions shipping service