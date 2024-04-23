2024 April 23 12:30

HHLA acquires interest in Austrian intermodal service provider Roland

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) acquired a majority share in Roland Spedition GmbH (Roland), one of the largest owner-led container operators for hinterland transport in Austria. HHLA will acquire 51 percent of the shares, while the remaining 49 percent will remain in the hands of both co-shareholders Christian Gutjahr and Nikolaus Hirnschall, who will continue to manage the business, according to the company's release.

Roland Spedition GmbH was founded in 1982 as a joint venture by Austrian logistics specialist Heinz Gutjahr and Bremen-based Roland Spedition and has established itself in the market as a neutral and reliable partner for freight forwarders and shipping companies in maritime hinterland transport. With a yearly volume of approximately 130,000 TEU, the company is one of the largest owner-led container operators for combined hinterland transport in Austria today, thus making a major contribution to the modal shift from roads to the more environmentally friendly rail. The network stretches across Central and Southern Europe and connects the ports of Hamburg, Bremerhaven, Rotterdam and Antwerp as well as Koper and Trieste to the hinterland. The company employs approximately 50 employees at two sites in Austria.

HHLA will incorporate Roland’s service portfolio into its wide European network of seaport terminals in Hamburg, Tallinn, Trieste and Odessa as well as intermodal hinterland connections and inland terminals. Together with Roland, HHLA will offer its customers individual climate-friendly transport solutions across Europe.





