2024 April 23 10:36

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards successfully launches 'Vertom Anette’ for Vertom Group

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards announces the successful launch of the 7.280dwt vessel, MV Vertom Anette, for the Vertom Group, a leading name in maritime logistics solutions, according to the company's release.

MV Vertom Anette is the fifth vessel in the successful LABRAX series and, like all her sisters, is a masterpiece of maritime engineering and environmentally friendly design elements aimed at improving operational efficiency using a diesel-electric propulsion system.

The innovative LABRAX series was designed by Groot Ship Design and engineered by Thecla Bodewes Shipyards. The series marks an important milestone in the development of sustainable shipping solutions and is therefore fully in line with the ambitions of both the Vertom Group and Thecla Bodewes Shipyards to make a substantial contribution to the transition to an emission-free shipping industry.

The LABRAX series have been specifically optimized to achieve the lowest possible Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI). Although not mandatory for diesel-electric propelled cargo vessels the EEDI of the Vertom Anette performs 38% under the current phase 3 EEDI requirements as required under the IMO MARPOL Convention.

The diesel-electric propulsion system on board of MV Vertom Anette, in combination with the advanced power-management system, minimizes energy losses, reduces overall fuel consumption and reduces CO2 emissions. This desired result has already been proven in the performance of the other LABRAX newbuild vessels. In addition, the installed propulsion power on board MV Vertom Anette is considerably lower compared to ships of equal cargo capacity and with conventional propulsion. With a length of 118.60m, a width of 14.30m and a full-box cargo hold of 329,700 cuft (7,280 dwt), the Labrax 7,280dwt series offers competitive transport solutions.

The Vertom Group, based in Rhoon (The Netherlands), focuses on professional maritime services and support related to sea transport. Vertom constantly monitors market developments and applies the latest technologies to respond to changing customer needs. The Vertom Group currently operates a modern fleet of over a hundred vessels with a loading capacity ranging from 1,500 to 12,000 DWT.



Thecla Bodewes Shipyards, headquartered in Kampen (The Netherlands), is a seventh-generation family business with a combined experience in shipbuilding spanning over three hundred years. The shipyard's focus is on supplying future-proof smart ships that strive for emission-free shipping using innovative sustainable solutions.