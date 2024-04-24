2024 April 24 09:18

Norwegian Cruise Line and Fincantieri float out the first ship of the extended Prima Plus Сlass

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), along with its partners at Fincantieri, the Italian shipbuilding company, commemorated the float out of Norwegian Aqua, the first of the expanded Prima Plus Class, from its dry dock at the shipyard in Marghera (Venice), Italy, the vessel made contact with the water, according to Fincantieri's release.



Today’s launching of Norwegian Aqua signifies the completion of the external work done on the ship readying it for its April 2025 debut.



At 156,300 gross tons and a length that spans 1,056 feet, Norwegian Aqua will be 10% larger than the first two Prima Class vessels, which also feature the craftmanship of Fincantieri, providing more space and more innovative offerings including the world’s first-ever hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide, the Aqua Slidecoaster; a new digital sports complex with an interactive LED floor, Glow Court; and NCL’s most expansive 360-degree outdoor promenade, Ocean Boulevard, to date. The ship will also boast luxurious accommodations in The Haven by Norwegian, including NCL’s first-ever Three-Bedroom Duplex Haven Suites.



Construction continues on Norwegian Aqua until its debut in April 2025, where the ship will sail seven-day Caribbean itineraries departing from Port Canaveral, Fla. With calls to the tropical island destinations of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas. Following the ship’s Caribbean season, Norwegian Aqua will offer five and seven-day voyages to Bermuda from New York City from August 2025 through October 2025 and then cruise five and seven-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries from Miami, the “Cruise Capital of the World,” beginning October 2025 through April 2026.