  Russian Shipping

    Value Maritime and MOL sign contract to supply an Exhaust Gas Cleaning System for an LR1 Product Tanker

    Dutch emission-reducing tech enterprise, Value Maritime (VM) and Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) have inked a contract for VM to supply an Exhaust Gas Cleaning System (EGCS) and Carbon Capture feature for an LR1 Product Tanker, according to the company's release.

    Value Maritime (VM) will provide a 15MW next generation EGCS Filtree with its additional Carbon Capture unit set to capture 10% CO 2 onboard MOL’s LR1 product tanker Nexus Victoria. The first of many With a deadweight (DWT) of 75,000, this is the largest vessel, in terms of DWT, and the first LR1 tanker that will sail with a Value Maritime Filtree and Carbon Capture unit. Installation is expected to take place before the end of the year. 

    The Filtree system is based on innovative technology that filters sulphur, CO 2 and 99% of ultra-fine particulate matter from the tankers’ exhaust stream. The plug and play Filtree system installed on the MOL product tanker will be outfitted with a CO 2 capture and storage system to help reduce emissions further. With this, CO 2 is captured from the vessels exhaust and stored in tanks onboard. This is then discharged onshore where it can be used, for example, in the sustainable cultivation of greenhouse crops, methanol plants, and even the food industry. 

    With this signed deal, Value Maritime plans to collaborate further with other product tanker companies in the Asian market and further expand their carbon logistics services onshore. 

    MOL, headquartered in Japan, is a leading shipping company, operating on a global scale with about 800 vessels in service. The company develops various social infrastructure businesses centered on ocean shipping, as well as technologies and services to meet ever-changing social needs including environmental protection. The MOL fleet includes dry cargo ships, liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, car carriers, and tankers.

