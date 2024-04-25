2024 April 25 10:42

Valencia port community increases waste recovery by 75%

The objective of the Port Authority of València (PAV) which, in parallel to the development of its own environmental actions, encourages the companies working in the Valencian docks to develop their own initiatives through the Ecoport II group, according to the company's release.

Thanks to the work of Ecoport II, last year, the companies involved in this environmental programme increased waste recovery by 75% with a total of 2,025,434 kg converted into useful material (either energy or new raw material).

In 2023, the 32 participating companies voluntarily formulated nine environmental objectives: waste recovery; reduction of water consumption (they managed to reduce it by an average of 13%, equivalent to 1,921,504 litres); lower fuel consumption (a reduction of 8% on average for each company, which represents a total of 20,763,695 litres); lower electricity consumption (with an average reduction for each company of 13%, equivalent to 23,468,764kw/h); use of alternative energy sources (some examples are the deployment of solar panels, the use of electric vehicles, the development of a photovoltaic plant with storage batteries or the use of hydrogen); calculation of the carbon footprint; participation in environmental initiatives; promotion of the circular economy (use of plastics and waste water from the car wash and installation of electric air conditioning in vehicles); and training and awareness-raising (a total of 4,428 man-hours have been used, over the total number of workers that make up all the companies).