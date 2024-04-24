2024 April 24 12:45

MSC adds King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam to its East Africa Express service

The Saudi Ports Authority “Mawani” has announced the addition of the new shipping service “East Africa Express” by the Mediterranean Shipping Company “MSC” to King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam, connecting the Kingdom to the ports of East Africa.

The new shipping service links King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam with Mundra Port in India, Qasim Port in Pakistan, and Abu Dhabi and Jebel Ali Ports in the United Arab Emirates through regular weekly trips, offering a capacity of up to 11,000 TEUs.

King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam boasts several leading operational and logistical capabilities, with 43 fully serviced and equipped berths, capable of handling up to 105 million tons of cargo and containers. In March 2024, the port continued its operational efficiency by setting a new record, handling 289,787 TEUs, confirming its ability to support trade movement and enhance global supply chains.