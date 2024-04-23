2024 April 23 10:12

Carras Aquataurus becomes world’s first vessel to earn ABS Biofuel-1 notation

Carras (Hellas) S.A. is taking the next step in its sustainability journey by receiving the ABS Biofuel-1 notation for its Aquataurus ultramax bulk carrier, the first vessel in the world to qualify, according to ABS's release.

The notation is assigned to vessels that use a biofuel blend of up to and including 30 percent biofuel in compliance with IMO and ABS requirements.

Carras (Hellas) S.A. plans to use biofuels nominated up to B30, where 70 percent is fossil fuel and 30 percent is biomass coming from either hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVOs) or fatty acid methyl esters (FAME).

Biofuels’ suitability with existing power generation systems makes them a drop-in solution without the need for equipment retrofits or vessel redesign. The Aquataurus is equipped with a Wartsilla main engine and three auxiliary Yanmar engines and will serve trade routes worldwide.



ABS provides industry-leading guidance to assist owners as well as services and solutions regarding alternative fuels, including biofuels. In fact, an ABS-led consortium, including CE Delft and Arcsilea, published a 360-degree view of biofuels for the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA).