2024 April 23 11:19

Wartsila to provide a range of solutions for the six PCTCs being built for Sallaum Lines

Technology group Wärtsilä will supply a range of solutions aimed at minimising the carbon footprint of six new Pure Car Truck Carrier (PCTC) vessels being built for Dubai based Sallaum Lines DMCC. Part of the order was booked by Wärtsilä in 2023 and the remainder in Q1 2024, according to the company's release.

Wärtsilä, through its joint venture company, Wärtsilä Qiyao Diesel Company Ltd. (WQDC), was contracted to deliver three Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel auxiliary gen-sets, operating mainly on LNG fuel, for each of the six vessels. Wärtsilä was also contracted to deliver the transverse thrusters and the main engine control system for these vessels.

Then for four of the vessels, Wärtsilä will supply the shaft generator systems, which will reduce the auxiliary gen-sets' running hours while at sea, thereby further reducing the ships’ emissions and lowering operating costs. The engines onboard each of the vessels will be supported via Wärtsilä’s Data Collection Unit (WDCU) with cloud based services and remote monitoring to optimise operability, fuel economy, and periodic maintenance.



The vessels are being built at Chinese shipyards, four at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard and two at Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry Co. Delivery of the Wärtsilä equipment will commence in 2024.