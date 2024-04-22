2024 April 22 11:43

Diamond Line enhances its NET2 service

Feeder and Short Sea carrier Diamond Line enhances its NET2 service loop, which has been established already in 2017 with standard Panamax vessels, according to COSCO's release. NET2 provides stable serving from the UK and Northwest Europe basis ports direct to the southern part of Turkey and levant countries in East Mediterranean, and to Adriatic and Black Sea countries via COSCO SHIPPING’s hub port of Piraeus.

The 280-metres-long “Xin Xia Men” has arrived in Iskenderun, Turkey, on 18th April, to make her debut on the NET2 loop. With a size of 5,668 TEU nominal capacity, “Xin Xia Men” is the first of several vessels to be deployed by Diamond Line this year.

Diamond Line is offering 21 services, calling 25 countries, and covering more than 65 ports.



Diamond Line GmbH has been established in 2019 as a domestic Feeder and Shortsea carrier for Europe and the Mediterranean. The company with its registered office in Hamburg is a subsidiary of COSCO SHIPPING Lines (Europe) GmbH. During past years, Diamond Line built up a solid network in the area taking advantage of the large agency Network of COSCO SHIPPING Lines. In 2023, Diamond Line has been accredited as an AEO certified company by German customs. 11 loops and 13 calls per week via Piraeus, especially the unique shuttle services PRS and PNX and the regional short-sea services NET and NET2, make Diamond Line the No.1 choice in feeder solution providers, offering fast transit and stable service to all customers and partners.



COSCO SHIPPING (Europe) GmbH is the regional management company of the China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation in the European Region. The predecessor of this company, formerly known as 'COSCO Europe GmbH', was the representative office of COSCO in Hamburg and registered and founded on February 15th, 1989, by the original COSCO Group in Hamburg, Germany. It was the first regional management company set up overseas by the COSCO Group.

The company's business administration extends from Europe to North Africa, the Mediterranean and the region along the Black Sea, covering 64 countries in total. The scope of business comprises container transportation, break bulk cargo transportation, logistics services, terminal operations, ship technical services and ship fuel supply, etc. The company has 15 daughter companies in 12 countries, of which some are wholly owned and some are joint-venture companies. They are located in China, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Finland, France, Italy, Turkey, Romania, Greece and Egypt.



China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation Limited is an SOE headquartered in Shanghai. It is the merged entity of China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO) and China Shipping (Group) Company (China Shipping).

As of Dec 31, 2022, the total fleet of COSCO SHIPPING comprises of 1394 vessels with a capacity of 113.82 million DWT, ranking No.1 in the world. Its container fleet capacity is 3.02 million TEU, ranking the third in the world. Its dry bulk fleet (437 vessels / 45.14 million DWT), tanker fleet (228 vessels / 29.18 million DWT) and general and specialized cargo fleet (175 vessels / 5.78 million DWT) are all topping the world’s list.