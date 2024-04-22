  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 April 22 11:43

    Diamond Line enhances its NET2 service

    Feeder and Short Sea carrier Diamond Line enhances its NET2 service loop, which has been established already in 2017 with standard Panamax vessels, according to COSCO's release. NET2 provides stable serving from the UK and Northwest Europe basis ports direct to the southern part of Turkey and levant countries in East Mediterranean, and to Adriatic and Black Sea countries via COSCO SHIPPING’s hub port of Piraeus.

    The 280-metres-long “Xin Xia Men” has arrived in Iskenderun, Turkey, on 18th April, to make her debut on the NET2 loop. With a size of 5,668 TEU nominal capacity, “Xin Xia Men” is the first of several vessels to be deployed by Diamond Line this year.

    Diamond Line is offering 21 services, calling 25 countries, and covering more than 65 ports.

    Diamond Line GmbH has been established in 2019 as a domestic Feeder and Shortsea carrier for Europe and the Mediterranean. The company with its registered office in Hamburg is a subsidiary of COSCO SHIPPING Lines (Europe) GmbH. During past years, Diamond Line built up a solid network in the area taking advantage of the large agency Network of COSCO SHIPPING Lines. In 2023, Diamond Line has been accredited as an AEO certified company by German customs. 11 loops and 13 calls per week via Piraeus, especially the unique shuttle services PRS and PNX and the regional short-sea services NET and NET2, make Diamond Line the No.1 choice in feeder solution providers, offering fast transit and stable service to all customers and partners.
     
    COSCO SHIPPING (Europe) GmbH is the regional management company of the China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation in the European Region. The predecessor of this company, formerly known as 'COSCO Europe GmbH', was the representative office of COSCO in Hamburg and registered and founded on February 15th, 1989, by the original COSCO Group in Hamburg, Germany. It was the first regional management company set up overseas by the COSCO Group.

    The company's business administration extends from Europe to North Africa, the Mediterranean and the region along the Black Sea, covering 64 countries in total. The scope of business comprises container transportation, break bulk cargo transportation, logistics services, terminal operations, ship technical services and ship fuel supply, etc. The company has 15 daughter companies in 12 countries, of which some are wholly owned and some are joint-venture companies. They are located in China, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Finland, France, Italy, Turkey, Romania, Greece and Egypt.
     
    China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation Limited is an SOE headquartered in Shanghai. It is the merged entity of China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO) and China Shipping (Group) Company (China Shipping).

    As of Dec 31, 2022, the total fleet of COSCO SHIPPING comprises of 1394 vessels with a capacity of 113.82 million DWT, ranking No.1 in the world. Its container fleet capacity is 3.02 million TEU, ranking the third in the world. Its dry bulk fleet (437 vessels / 45.14 million DWT), tanker fleet (228 vessels / 29.18 million DWT) and general and specialized cargo fleet (175 vessels / 5.78 million DWT) are all topping the world’s list.

Другие новости по темам: COSCO  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 April 22

18:10 Cosco Shipping and Shenzhen port partner for automobile exports
17:42 SBM Offshore signs a US$250 million short-term corporate facility
17:06 MSC Group, MSC Foundation and Mercy Ships to build a hospital ship
16:45 Port of Valencia container volumes up to 459,749 TEUs in March 2024
16:13 TotalEnergies launches the Marsa LNG project and deploys its multi-energy strategy in the Sultanate of Oman
15:24 ABS and DOE sign MOU to collaborate on clean energy development and maritime decarbonization research
14:51 MOL becomes first Japanese operator to commercially install onboard CO2 capture system
14:24 Wartsila receives contracts to supply cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems for three new VLECs
13:54 Yang Ming revamp Far East-East Coast of South America Service
13:24 Cunard officially welcomes new ship Queen Anne with ceremony at Fincantieri shipyard
12:01 Value Maritime and MOL sign contract to supply an Exhaust Gas Cleaning System for an LR1 Product Tanker
11:43 Diamond Line enhances its NET2 service
11:24 Kotug International selected EST-Floattech for the containerized battery system for world’s first fully electric pusherboat
10:51 Torqeedo to integrate ocean plastics into its pioneering products

2024 April 21

15:07 Steerprop selected to supply main propulsion and tunnel thrusters for CCG's multi-purpose vessels program
13:51 First of its kind TRAktor V3900-DF launched at Uzmar Shipyard
12:37 ABS and DOE sign MOU to collaborate on clean energy development and maritime decarbonization research
11:25 SCHOTTEL to equip four new compact Damen ASD tugs with SRP 270 RudderPropellers
09:57 Hanwha Ocean expands offshore construction presence

2024 April 20

15:02 European ports contend with slow economic growth, geopolitical impact
13:43 AD Ports Group signs strategic agreement with ADNOC distribution for marine lubricants supply
12:17 Stena Bulk completes sale of Stena Blue Sky
10:05 Newbuild ocean tug bolsters growing LNG bunker fleet

2024 April 19

18:02 CMA CGM to strengthen and reshuffle its SEAS1 & SEAS2 services connecting Asia and East Coast South America
17:25 OOCL upgrades Transpacific Latin Atlantic 1/ 2 (TLA1/ 2) service
16:45 The world's two largest hydrogen ships are to be built in Norway
16:15 KEYS Azalea completes first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering in Western Japan
15:40 Port Houston surpasses 1mln TEU mark in Q1 2024
15:29 World's first ammonia dual-fuel Aframaxes to be developed by MISC
14:55 Port of Rotterdam total cargo throughput up 2.0% to 3.3 million TEUs in Q1 2024
14:06 DNV awards certificates for Fortescue’s dual-fuelled ammonia-powered vessel
13:44 Imoto Lines and Marindows launch next-generation zero-emission container ship project
12:41 The Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach complete a comprehensive Green and Digital Shipping Corridor study
12:20 Ulsan Port Authority signs MOU with Pacific Environment to decarbonize shipping ports in Singapore
11:50 Cavotec signs USD 5 million shore power order with global shipping company
11:22 Rio Tinto selects Alfa Laval OceanGlide fluidic air lubrication with a focus on advancing efficient shipping and reducing emissions
10:45 Steerprop selected to supply main propulsion and tunnel thrusters for Canadian Coast Guard multi-purpose vessels program
10:14 ST Engineering AirX and Bureau Veritas sign cooperation agreement to advance Wing-in-Ground technology
09:38 Solar panels at the Port of Valencia will generate 22% of the energy it consumes

2024 April 18

18:02 DEME wins cable installation contracts from Prysmian for IJmuiden Ver Alpha and Nederwiek 1 offshore grid systems
17:31 RINA awarded contract for Carnival Cruise Line 4th and 5th Excel-class ships
17:18 Cepsa and Evos join up for green methanol storage in Spain and the Netherlands
16:48 ClassNK commences joint research project with JAXA on material compatibility evaluation methods for liquefied oxygen
16:24 Panama Canal announces new measures regarding number of transits and maximum draft
15:50 Kongsberg Maritime secures contract to supply propeller systems to Damen Naval for four Anti-Submarine Warfare frigates
15:24 LR to class Torghatten Nord’s hydrogen-powered ferry duo for Arctic sailings
14:04 CMA CGM sells part of the foreign activities of Bolloré Logistics to the Balguerie Group
13:40 Methanol Institute and SEA-LNG unite against EU trade barriers to biomethane and biomethanol fuels
13:23 DP World launches a new Air Tracking feature to its SeaRates platform
12:31 Port of Los Angeles container volume increases 19% to 743,417 TEU in March 2024
12:16 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 16, 2024
12:11 Coastal Sustainability Alliance boosts development and adoption of maritime biofuel in Singapore
11:43 Ocean Network Express launches reduced emissions shipping service
11:23 Wartsila cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems selected for three new Very Large Ethane Gas Carriers
10:45 Singapore plans production of biofuel blends up to B50 in grade
10:25 Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and International Energy Agency сollaborate on maritime energy transition

2024 April 17

18:03 Australia and Singapore partner in a $20 million initiative to help reduce emissions in the maritime sector
17:38 EPS strengthens green collaboration with MPA with six Singapore-registered ammonia dual-fuel newbuilds
17:03 HD Hyundai, Scottish firms to cooperate on offshore wind power
16:16 Hanwha Ocean wins 176.4 bln-won order for 1 LPG carrier
15:46 Maritime Book and Claim System advances pilot study to support first movers in zero-emissions shipping
15:00 Port of Antwerp-Bruges cargo volumes up 2.4% to 70.4 million tonnes in Q1 2023
14:47 DOF Rederi AS sells PSV Skandi Gamma
14:24 PIL, CCS partner on alternative fuels and onboard carbon capture and storage
13:44 Total volume of bunker fuel sales at the port of Fujairah increases by 25.2% to 700,918 m3 in March 2023
12:11 Eureka Shipping announces construction of new cement carrier for Great Lakes trade
11:32 MOL to adopt new system to increase capacity and improve operational efficiency of car carriers
11:12 GTT receives an order for the tank design of eight new LNG carriers
10:43 Thailand's Department of Marine and Coastal Resources takes delivery of a new research vessel
10:27 The United States exported a record volume of natural gas in 2023