  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 April 24 15:46

    AD Ports Group secures a 20-year agreement to operate and upgrade Luanda multipurpose port terminal in Angola

    AD Ports Group has signed several agreements with Unicargas and Multiparques leading to securing a 20-year concession agreement (extendable for another 10 years) with the Luanda Port Authority for the operation and upgrade of the existing Luanda multipurpose port terminal in Angola, according to the company's release.

    The agreements with Unicargas and Multiparques, well-known logistics and transport companies in the country, saw the Group acquire an 81% stake in a joint venture that will operate the terminal, and a 90% stake in another joint venture that will serve the facility and the broader Angolan logistics market.

    AD Ports Group has committed USD 251 million towards the modernisation of the terminal and development of the logistics business over the next three years (2024-2026), with this investment potentially increasing to USD 379 million over the concession term and in line with market demand.

    The Port of Luanda plays an important role in Angola’s domestic economy by handling more than 76% of the country’s container and general cargo volumes. It is well situated to capture the anticipated growth in the country’s container volumes, which are projected to rise at an average annual rate of 3.3% over the next decade. In addition, it serves as one of the main transhipment hubs for Central-West Africa by enabling maritime trade access to land-locked countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.

    Under the terms of the terminal concession agreement, the joint venture will significantly upgrade the existing multipurpose facility to a container and Ro-Ro terminal, encompassing an enlarged concession area (178,000 sqm to 192,000 sqm); an upgraded quay wall; additional ship-to-shore cranes, gantry cranes and other state-of-the-art equipment; expanded draft (9.5 metres to 16 metres); and, modernised IT systems.

    Redevelopment of the terminal is expected to be completed in Q3 2026, ultimately boosting its container handling volumes from 25,000 TEUs to 350,000 TEUs, and Ro-Ro volumes to over 40,000 vehicles. During the 3-year redevelopment, the terminal’s container volumes will be handled at a nearby berth, while excess volumes will be moved to Multiparques’ Viana inland container depot (ICD), thereby minimising any impact to customers.

    Furthermore, the Group’s other joint venture with Unicargas will provide integrated logistics and freight forwarding services for local, regional and international clients. The business, to be operated by Noatum Logistics, part of AD Ports Group, will manage the movement of containers to Viana ICD and offer short and long-haul transport within Angola and to the neighbouring countries, leveraging Noatum’s broad global expertise, infrastructure and logistics networks combined with the knowledge, capacities and assets of the local Unicargas team.

    Specifically, Noatum will assume management and operations of Unicargas’ existing fleet of trucks and different logistics sites located across the country. In addition, it will boost the business’ capacity by investing in new machinery, reefer and flat-bed trucks and upgrading its IT systems to plug in seamlessly across Noatum Logistics’ digital ecosystem - thereby providing for full end-to-end supply chain visibility and enhanced operational efficiency.

    In addition, AD Ports Group is also exploring opportunities to support Angola’s offshore industry and other maritime sectors, through its Maritime & Shipping Cluster, and deploy assets such as work accommodation vessels, passenger ferries, platform supply vessels, and other maritime craft and infrastructure.

    With a population of 34.5 million, growing at a rate of 3.2%, and a GDP of USD 74 billion, the Republic of Angola is considered the sixth largest economy in sub-Saharan Africa and a sizable domestic market also requiring meaningful gateway cargo volumes.

Другие новости по темам: AD Ports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 April 24

18:02 Incat to commence design study for new electric-hybrid ferry in partnership with DFDS
17:39 FESCO's 2023 revenue was up 6% Y/Y to RUB 172 billion
17:20 Peninsula adds chemical tanker Aalborg to supply in the Port of Barcelona
17:17 NCSP Group’s Q1 net profit rises 1.9 times to RUB 4.8 billion
17:03 AtoB@C Shipping reveals names for the rest of its new hybrid vessels
16:45 Red Sea conflict brings massive carbon emissions increases in ocean freight shipping
16:17 Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs a 20-year lease agreement with the Georgia Ports Authority
15:46 AD Ports Group secures a 20-year agreement to operate and upgrade Luanda multipurpose port terminal in Angola
14:43 Hengli Heavy Industries receives an order for four bulkers from Ciner Shipping
14:27 TotalEnergies, OQ to launch $1.6bn LNG bunkering project in Oman
13:54 Major shipping companies may resume limited calls to the Port of Baltimore
13:10 HD HHI inks MOU with Philly Shipyard for US vessel MRO business
12:45 MSC adds King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam to its East Africa Express service
12:16 Norton Rose Fulbright advises Citibank on $450m facility for Danaos Corporation to acquire eight newbuild vessels
10:40 DEME and Jan De Nul build the foundation for an energy island on behalf of Elia Transmission
10:08 Salzgitter AG and Uniper SE sign pre-contract for the supply and purchase of green hydrogen
09:18 Norwegian Cruise Line and Fincantieri float out the first ship of the extended Prima Plus Сlass

2024 April 23

18:02 SFL acquires two LNG dual-fuel chemical carriers in combination with long term employment
17:31 Pioneering Spirit completes its first pipeline pull-ins in Kalsto, Norway
17:04 Valenciaport admits the four bids for the construction of the North Terminal
16:54 Vancouver welcomes its first resident battery electric tugs
16:24 Shanghai Port and Lianyungang Port strengthen partnership
15:44 WinGD to debut short-stroke engine design after successful shop test
15:24 Overseas Shipholding Group awarded federal grant to design marine transport for liquified CO2 captured by Florida’s largest emitters
14:53 H2Carrier to establish Norway's first integrated PtX and wind power project
14:23 IBIA and BIMCO sign collaboration deal
13:52 Container ship Xin Xin Shan arrested in Singapore
13:22 MOL to merge its subsidiaries in the Philippines
12:53 Haiti fuel terminal operations halted as gangs seize trucks
12:30 HHLA acquires interest in Austrian intermodal service provider Roland
11:42 South Korean yards built 500 LNG carriers for export in 30 years
11:19 Wartsila to provide a range of solutions for the six PCTCs being built for Sallaum Lines
10:36 Thecla Bodewes Shipyards successfully launches 'Vertom Anette’ for Vertom Group
10:12 Carras Aquataurus becomes world’s first vessel to earn ABS Biofuel-1 notation

2024 April 22

18:10 Cosco Shipping and Shenzhen port partner for automobile exports
17:42 SBM Offshore signs a US$250 million short-term corporate facility
17:06 MSC Group, MSC Foundation and Mercy Ships to build a hospital ship
16:45 Port of Valencia container volumes up to 459,749 TEUs in March 2024
16:13 TotalEnergies launches the Marsa LNG project and deploys its multi-energy strategy in the Sultanate of Oman
15:24 ABS and DOE sign MOU to collaborate on clean energy development and maritime decarbonization research
14:51 MOL becomes first Japanese operator to commercially install onboard CO2 capture system
14:24 Wartsila receives contracts to supply cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems for three new VLECs
13:54 Yang Ming revamp Far East-East Coast of South America Service
13:24 Cunard officially welcomes new ship Queen Anne with ceremony at Fincantieri shipyard
12:01 Value Maritime and MOL sign contract to supply an Exhaust Gas Cleaning System for an LR1 Product Tanker
11:43 Diamond Line enhances its NET2 service
11:24 Kotug International selected EST-Floattech for the containerized battery system for world’s first fully electric pusherboat
10:51 Torqeedo to integrate ocean plastics into its pioneering products

2024 April 21

15:07 Steerprop selected to supply main propulsion and tunnel thrusters for CCG's multi-purpose vessels program
13:51 First of its kind TRAktor V3900-DF launched at Uzmar Shipyard
12:37 ABS and DOE sign MOU to collaborate on clean energy development and maritime decarbonization research
11:25 SCHOTTEL to equip four new compact Damen ASD tugs with SRP 270 RudderPropellers
09:57 Hanwha Ocean expands offshore construction presence

2024 April 20

15:02 European ports contend with slow economic growth, geopolitical impact
13:43 AD Ports Group signs strategic agreement with ADNOC distribution for marine lubricants supply
12:17 Stena Bulk completes sale of Stena Blue Sky
10:05 Newbuild ocean tug bolsters growing LNG bunker fleet

2024 April 19

18:02 CMA CGM to strengthen and reshuffle its SEAS1 & SEAS2 services connecting Asia and East Coast South America
17:25 OOCL upgrades Transpacific Latin Atlantic 1/ 2 (TLA1/ 2) service
16:45 The world's two largest hydrogen ships are to be built in Norway
16:15 KEYS Azalea completes first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering in Western Japan
15:40 Port Houston surpasses 1mln TEU mark in Q1 2024
15:29 World's first ammonia dual-fuel Aframaxes to be developed by MISC
14:55 Port of Rotterdam total cargo throughput up 2.0% to 3.3 million TEUs in Q1 2024
14:06 DNV awards certificates for Fortescue’s dual-fuelled ammonia-powered vessel
13:44 Imoto Lines and Marindows launch next-generation zero-emission container ship project
12:41 The Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach complete a comprehensive Green and Digital Shipping Corridor study
12:20 Ulsan Port Authority signs MOU with Pacific Environment to decarbonize shipping ports in Singapore
11:50 Cavotec signs USD 5 million shore power order with global shipping company
11:22 Rio Tinto selects Alfa Laval OceanGlide fluidic air lubrication with a focus on advancing efficient shipping and reducing emissions