2024 April 25 14:53

Trident Energy enters the Republic of Congo with strategic deal

Trident Energy has signed an agreement with Chevron Corporation to acquire the entire issued share capital of Chevron Overseas (Congo) Limited which holds a 31.5% non-operated working interest in the Moho-Bilondo, Nkossa, Nsoko II fields and a 15.75% operated interest in the Lianzi field, according to the company's release.

In addition, Trident Energy has signed multiple agreements with TotalEnergies to simultaneously acquire an additional 53.5% working interest in the Nkossa and Nsoko II fields from TotalEnergies and divest a 10% working interest in the Moho-Bilondo field to TotalEnergies. Upon completion of the transactions, Trident Energy will hold an 85% working interest in the Nkossa and Nsoko II fields, a 15.75% working interest in the Lianzi field and will take over the operation of these fields. Trident Energy will also retain a 21.5% working interest in the Moho–Bilondo field, operated by TotalEnergies.

Subject to approval from the relevant authorities, the transaction is anticipated to be completed by the end of Q4 2024.