2024 April 25 13:32

The Grimaldi Group's Great Abidjan delivered in South Korea

The Great Abidjan has joined the Grimaldi Group’s fleet. She is the fourth of six multipurpose ro-ro units belonging to the innovative "G5" class and commissioned from the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. Ltd shipyard in Ulsan (South Korea). On 23 April, the naming and delivery ceremony of the new ship took place at the South Korean shipyard, according to the company's release.

With length of 250 metres, beam of 38 metres and deadweight of 45,684 tonnes, the design of the Great Abidjan is the result of a study of the needs of the Group and its customers: thanks to an innovative and completely customized internal configuration, the G5-class ships are able to transport 4,700 linear metres of rolling freight, 2,500 CEU (Car Equivalent Units) and 2,000 TEU (Twenty Foot Equivalent Units).

Compared to the previous G4-class, the new vessels have the same capacity for rolling freight while their container capacity is double.

In addition to loading capacity, the Great Abidjan stands out on account of her numerous cutting-edge, technological solutions aimed at increasing energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact. As a result, the vessel enables a reduction of CO2 emissions per tonne transported of up to 43% compared to other Grimaldi con-ro multipurpose ships.