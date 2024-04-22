2024 April 22 13:24

Cunard officially welcomes new ship Queen Anne with ceremony at Fincantieri shipyard

Cunard took ownership of their 3,000-guest ship during a traditional handover ceremony at the Fincantieri Marghera shipyard in Venice, according to the company's release.



Queen Anne, the 249th ship to sail under the Cunard flag – and the third built by Fincantieri – will now set sail for Southampton ahead of her seven-night maiden voyage to Lisbon on 3 May. She will arrive in her homeport on 27 April.

As the newest addition to the Cunard fleet, Queen Anne’s design concepts have been founded on heritage, craftmanship, style, storytelling, and innovation, and the 114,000-ton ship, which spans 14 decks, will offer travellers several breath-taking experiences, and more choices of entertainment, dining, and bars than ever before.

Cunard has previously announced a series of partnerships for Queen Anne, including Le Gavroche at Sea residencies hosted by two Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux, wellness packages curated by Harper’s Bazaar UK’s beauty experts and exclusive British Film Institute screenings in The Pavilion.