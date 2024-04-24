2024 April 24 18:02

Incat to commence design study for new electric-hybrid ferry in partnership with DFDS

Incat Tasmania announced a new partnership with Danish Shipping and Logistics Company DFDS to complete a design study for the construction of a cutting-edge electric-hybrid ferry, according to the company's release.

The 72-metre ferry, which will have the option to convert to fully electric, is suited to a number of ferry routes across Europe.

Incat CEO Stephen Casey says the Tasmanian shipbuilder is ideally placed to design and build this next generation of ships for the world market.



Incat is based in Tasmania where the State generates 100 per cent of its energy needs from renewables, and the energy consumed in the construction of Incat vessels comes from 100 per cent renewable sources – a combination of hydro, wind and solar. Tasmania has achieved Net Zero emissions for the past 7 years in a row, making Incat the only shipyard in Australia, and part of only a handful in the world, able to produce zero-emission ships in a State that has already achieved net-zero.

Incat is world renowned for its quality shipbuilding, undertaking all its manufacturing on shore in Australia and servicing a global market. Incat was recently announced as one of Australia’s Best Managed Companies for 2023 as part of Deloitte Private’s Best Managed Companies Program.