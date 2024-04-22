2024 April 22 10:51

Torqeedo to integrate ocean plastics into its pioneering products

Torqeedo GmbH, the world's leading manufacturer of electric and hybrid drives for the marine market, is taking the next step toward cleaner waterways and a more sustainable marine industry by diverting and integrating ocean-bound plastics into its emission-free boating products, according to the company's release.



Torqeedo has established a new Advanced Engineering Team that, among other tasks, explores alternative materials to further minimize the environmental impact of its recreational and commercial marine products. The Team is testing recycled ocean-bound PET and PP plastic pellets, which are estimated to reduce the source material’s CO2 impact by more than 80% and are very close in quality to virgin plastic due to strict processes and advanced recycling equipment.



