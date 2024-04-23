2024 April 23 12:53

Haiti fuel terminal operations halted as gangs seize trucks

Operations at Haiti's main fuel import terminal were suspended on Monday as armed men seized trucks and demanded the port be shut down, according to a source with information on the matter, likely exacerbating existing fuel shortages, according to Reuters.

The source said gangs had blocked off several roads leading to Varreux. "Fuel remains hard to find in Port-au-Prince, on and off," said a spokesperson from the U.N. World Food Programme, warning of long queues at gas stations.

Armed gangs from the G9 alliance already blocked the Varreux terminal for nearly a month in October 2021, and again a year later for more than a month, halting most economic activities and prompting the government to call for a foreign intervention. With most businesses unable to maintain power without their diesel generators, under the previous blockades hospitals were forced to shut down, radio stations stopped programming, mobile antennas ran out of fuel and transport was brought to a halt.