2024 April 22 16:45

Port of Valencia container volumes up to 459,749 TEUs in March 2024

Emerging countries are gaining visibility in the traffic statistics of the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV). This is indicated by trade with Ukraine, Turkey, Algeria and Saudi Arabia, to cite some of the most prominent examples, according to the company's release.

The volume of tonnes imported from Ukraine so far this year – 354,265 – is already 116.68% higher than those unloaded in the same period last year. Goods in transit grew by 20.16%, while exports remained at zero.

Traffics with the Far East area is also gaining in importance. The number of TEUs (6.1-metre-long containers) handled during the first three months of the year reached 207,838 (+23.38%).

China continues to be Valenciaport’s main trading partner with the management of 157,025 containers (+36.43%); however, the countries that have grown most in their TEU traffic with Valencia were Greece (+82.91%), Egypt (+81.45%) and Saudi Arabia (+76.61%), due to the increase in transhipment traffic at the Valencian docks, mainly originating in Asia and destined for other Mediterranean ports.

Other countries that reinforce their “statistical visibility” are Algeria and Turkey, with increases in their traffic (tonnes) of +29.01% and +21.75%. Also significant during the first quarter of the year were the increases in exports to Morocco (+16.59%) and France (+64.45%).

By sectors, and referring to the month of March, the Statistical Bulletin of Valenciaport shows stability in vehicles and transport elements (+3.46%) and in iron and steel products (-0.97%). Energy products (-45.08%) and the construction materials sector (-5.44%) fell. On the other hand, non-metallic minerals (11.91%), fertilisers (+13.35%), chemical products (+7.48%) and agri-foodstuffs (+6.97%) grew.



The Valenciaport Statistical Bulletin indicates that ro-ro traffic (maritime ro-ro services, lorries, platforms…) increased by +2.09% while ITUs (Intermodal Transport Units) increased by +7.54%.

Overall, during the month of March, Valenciaport’s docks handled almost 7 million tonnes (+3.84%). In terms of containers, 459,749 TEUs were handled (+15.86%).

So far this year, 19.2 million tonnes have been registered (+5.41%). Traffic handled in TEUs stands at 1,243,844 units (+12.07%). In the month of March, 83,902 people passed through the Port of València (56,970 passengers on regular lines with the Balearic Islands and 26,932 cruise passengers).