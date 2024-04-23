2024 April 23 18:02

SFL acquires two LNG dual-fuel chemical carriers in combination with long term employment

SFL Corporation Ltd. has agreed to acquire two LNG dual-fuel 33,000 dwt chemical carriers, according to the company's release. The vessels are built in 2022/2023 and fitted with stainless steel cargo tanks, and the aggregate purchase price is approximately $114 million. SFL has arranged long term employment for the vessels with affiliates of Stolt Tankers, a subsidiary of the world-leading chemical logistics company Stolt-Nielsen Limited.

The company expects to take delivery of the vessels between June and August this year and both vessels will be employed for a minimum of eight years. One vessel will be on a fixed rate time-charter and one vessel will be employed in a pool with similar-sized vessels. The fixed rate vessel has extension options of up to three years, in addition to purchase options after year five and eight, subject to a profit share mechanism with SFL.

SFL’s fleet of vessels is comprised of tanker vessels, bulkers, container vessels, car carriers and offshore drilling rigs. SFL’s long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time.