2024 April 24 13:54

Major shipping companies may resume limited calls to the Port of Baltimore

The Captain of the Port of Baltimore announced the opening of a third temporary alternative channel to provide limited commercial vessel access to the Port of Baltimore. This channel, with a control depth of 20 feet, could potentially allow Maersk and other carriers to operate limited barge traffic in and out of the Port of Baltimore. "This channel, with a controlling depth of 20 feet, could potentially allow Maersk and other carriers to operate limited barge services into and out of the Port of Baltimore," Maersk said in a statement



The first two temporary alternative channels opened by COTP are not deep enough for the passage of large ocean-going container ships.

A container ship chartered by the Danish group collided with the Baltimore's harbour bridge last month, causing the structure to collapse.