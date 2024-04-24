  The version for the print
    Major shipping companies may resume limited calls to the Port of Baltimore

    The Captain of the Port of Baltimore announced the opening of a third temporary alternative channel to provide limited commercial vessel access to the Port of Baltimore. This channel, with a control depth of 20 feet, could potentially allow Maersk and other carriers to operate limited barge traffic in and out of the Port of Baltimore. "This channel, with a controlling depth of 20 feet, could potentially allow Maersk and other carriers to operate limited barge services into and out of the Port of Baltimore," Maersk said in a statement

    The first two temporary alternative channels opened by COTP are not deep enough for the passage of large ocean-going container ships.

    A container ship chartered by the Danish group collided with the Baltimore's harbour bridge last month, causing the structure to collapse.

2024 April 24

18:02 Incat to commence design study for new electric-hybrid ferry in partnership with DFDS
17:39 FESCO's 2023 revenue was up 6% Y/Y to RUB 172 billion
17:20 Peninsula adds chemical tanker Aalborg to supply in the Port of Barcelona
17:17 NCSP Group’s Q1 net profit rises 1.9 times to RUB 4.8 billion
17:03 AtoB@C Shipping reveals names for the rest of its new hybrid vessels
16:45 Red Sea conflict brings massive carbon emissions increases in ocean freight shipping
16:17 Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs a 20-year lease agreement with the Georgia Ports Authority
15:46 AD Ports Group secures a 20-year agreement to operate and upgrade Luanda multipurpose port terminal in Angola
14:43 Hengli Heavy Industries receives an order for four bulkers from Ciner Shipping
14:27 TotalEnergies, OQ to launch $1.6bn LNG bunkering project in Oman
13:10 HD HHI inks MOU with Philly Shipyard for US vessel MRO business
12:45 MSC adds King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam to its East Africa Express service
12:16 Norton Rose Fulbright advises Citibank on $450m facility for Danaos Corporation to acquire eight newbuild vessels
10:40 DEME and Jan De Nul build the foundation for an energy island on behalf of Elia Transmission
10:08 Salzgitter AG and Uniper SE sign pre-contract for the supply and purchase of green hydrogen
09:18 Norwegian Cruise Line and Fincantieri float out the first ship of the extended Prima Plus Сlass

2024 April 23

18:02 SFL acquires two LNG dual-fuel chemical carriers in combination with long term employment
17:31 Pioneering Spirit completes its first pipeline pull-ins in Kalsto, Norway
17:04 Valenciaport admits the four bids for the construction of the North Terminal
16:54 Vancouver welcomes its first resident battery electric tugs
16:24 Shanghai Port and Lianyungang Port strengthen partnership
15:44 WinGD to debut short-stroke engine design after successful shop test
15:24 Overseas Shipholding Group awarded federal grant to design marine transport for liquified CO2 captured by Florida’s largest emitters
14:53 H2Carrier to establish Norway's first integrated PtX and wind power project
14:23 IBIA and BIMCO sign collaboration deal
13:52 Container ship Xin Xin Shan arrested in Singapore
13:22 MOL to merge its subsidiaries in the Philippines
12:53 Haiti fuel terminal operations halted as gangs seize trucks
12:30 HHLA acquires interest in Austrian intermodal service provider Roland
11:42 South Korean yards built 500 LNG carriers for export in 30 years
11:19 Wartsila to provide a range of solutions for the six PCTCs being built for Sallaum Lines
10:36 Thecla Bodewes Shipyards successfully launches 'Vertom Anette’ for Vertom Group
10:12 Carras Aquataurus becomes world’s first vessel to earn ABS Biofuel-1 notation

2024 April 22

18:10 Cosco Shipping and Shenzhen port partner for automobile exports
17:42 SBM Offshore signs a US$250 million short-term corporate facility
17:06 MSC Group, MSC Foundation and Mercy Ships to build a hospital ship
16:45 Port of Valencia container volumes up to 459,749 TEUs in March 2024
16:13 TotalEnergies launches the Marsa LNG project and deploys its multi-energy strategy in the Sultanate of Oman
15:24 ABS and DOE sign MOU to collaborate on clean energy development and maritime decarbonization research
14:51 MOL becomes first Japanese operator to commercially install onboard CO2 capture system
14:24 Wartsila receives contracts to supply cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems for three new VLECs
13:54 Yang Ming revamp Far East-East Coast of South America Service
13:24 Cunard officially welcomes new ship Queen Anne with ceremony at Fincantieri shipyard
12:01 Value Maritime and MOL sign contract to supply an Exhaust Gas Cleaning System for an LR1 Product Tanker
11:43 Diamond Line enhances its NET2 service
11:24 Kotug International selected EST-Floattech for the containerized battery system for world’s first fully electric pusherboat
10:51 Torqeedo to integrate ocean plastics into its pioneering products

2024 April 21

15:07 Steerprop selected to supply main propulsion and tunnel thrusters for CCG's multi-purpose vessels program
13:51 First of its kind TRAktor V3900-DF launched at Uzmar Shipyard
11:25 SCHOTTEL to equip four new compact Damen ASD tugs with SRP 270 RudderPropellers
09:57 Hanwha Ocean expands offshore construction presence

2024 April 20

15:02 European ports contend with slow economic growth, geopolitical impact
13:43 AD Ports Group signs strategic agreement with ADNOC distribution for marine lubricants supply
12:17 Stena Bulk completes sale of Stena Blue Sky
10:05 Newbuild ocean tug bolsters growing LNG bunker fleet

2024 April 19

18:02 CMA CGM to strengthen and reshuffle its SEAS1 & SEAS2 services connecting Asia and East Coast South America
17:25 OOCL upgrades Transpacific Latin Atlantic 1/ 2 (TLA1/ 2) service
16:45 The world's two largest hydrogen ships are to be built in Norway
16:15 KEYS Azalea completes first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering in Western Japan
15:40 Port Houston surpasses 1mln TEU mark in Q1 2024
15:29 World's first ammonia dual-fuel Aframaxes to be developed by MISC
14:55 Port of Rotterdam total cargo throughput up 2.0% to 3.3 million TEUs in Q1 2024
14:06 DNV awards certificates for Fortescue’s dual-fuelled ammonia-powered vessel
13:44 Imoto Lines and Marindows launch next-generation zero-emission container ship project
12:41 The Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach complete a comprehensive Green and Digital Shipping Corridor study
12:20 Ulsan Port Authority signs MOU with Pacific Environment to decarbonize shipping ports in Singapore
11:50 Cavotec signs USD 5 million shore power order with global shipping company
11:22 Rio Tinto selects Alfa Laval OceanGlide fluidic air lubrication with a focus on advancing efficient shipping and reducing emissions