2024 April 25 15:46

OOCL launches Transpacific Latin Pacific 5 to offer express linkage between Asia and Mexico

OOCL to launch a new service Transpacific Latin Pacific 5 (TLP5) in its Asia – Latin America network, according to the company's release.

In addition to OOCL’s existing loops TLP1 / 2 / 3, the new service will offer direct connections between China, Korea and Mexico, with a competitive transit time of 15 and 20 days from Qingdao to Ensenada and Manzanillo respectively.

Port rotation for TLP5: Pusan - Dalian - Ningbo - Shanghai - Qingdao - Ensenada - Manzanillo - Ensenada - Yokohama - Pusan