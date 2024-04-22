2024 April 22 14:24

Wartsila receives contracts to supply cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems for three new VLECs

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted to supply the cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems for three new 98k Very Large Ethane Gas Carrier (VLEC) vessels, according to the company's release.

The ships are being built at the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) yard in Korea for Oceania based ship owner. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q1, 2024.

Selection of the Wärtsilä solutions follows a similar recent order from HHI for three new VLECs for a different customer.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard commencing in March 2025.





