2024 April 25 18:07

MSC collaborates with GSBN to trial integrated safe transportation certification verification process

Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN), a neutral, not-for-profit consortium enabling paperless, announces its collaboration with MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company to further enhance safety in transporting lithium battery shipments. The collaboration was jointly unveiled by GSBN and MSC during the SMDG’s 78th CDC and Plenary Meeting in Antwerp, Belgium, according to the company's release.

The increasing presence of lithium-ion batteries carried on container ships amid rising misdeclarations has become a major concern for the shipping industry given the risk of fire. In its collaboration, MSC integrated its lithium battery shipment booking process with GSBN, which has extensive access to China’s top testing laboratories and certification providers, including SICIT and Pony Testing.

This means following testing, immutable safe transportation certificates can be shared directly by the laboratories over GSBN’s blockchain network and are seamlessly accessed during booking by MSC. This improves the overall customer experience while replacing an often paper-based process in which such certificates are hard to verify and carried risks such as loss, mislabelling as well as fraud. The intention is to extend the collaboration to a wider group of certificates as well as expanding the network of laboratories to increase the coverage for carriers.

